The more things change, the more things stay the same at Nazareth Bread Company and Restaurant. Though the guidelines for dining and eating out have changed, the menu has not. While friendly to customers who keep kosher and halal, natives to America, the Mediterranean and everything in between will find a taste of home at Nazareth.
Currently, Nazareth is only entertaining takeout orders. Call-in and walk-up orders are accepted with ease and finesse. There are no worries regarding social distancing, because the restaurant’s dining room is huge with plenty of space to roam around. The kitchen is open with grills, fryers and a prep space with high barrier of clear acrylic. Sundries and grocery items such as rosewater, sugared dates, chickpea flour, grape leaves and pita bread can be found on shelves. The takeout menu is not only falafels, gyros and kabobs, it’s so much more.
All platters come with pita and three sides (french fries, Greek salad, tabouli salad, hummus, coleslaw or rice). The french fries are plentiful and crunchy, with a tender, yet crisp coating. The tabouli is more tomatoes and parsley than cracked bulgur wheat and diced cucumbers, but a light and tangy dressing is soaked into the salad rendering it juicy. The hummus is smooth with a divot filled with fresh extra virgin olive oil and a light sprinkle of vermillion-hued paprika. The coleslaw is made of red cabbage. Tart and cruciferous, the magenta salad is crisp, cool and great to pair with the sizzling, hot meats and the slick, smooth pita bread.
A word to the wise, ask for your pita to be packed separately from your platter or it will become soggy and gummy once mixed with the oils and moisture of your other sides. The kebab platters come with two long wooden skewers threaded with lamb, beef or chicken. The cubes of meat are grilled to perfection. The best platter comes with lamb chops, expertly butchered with Frenched bones that can be used as a handle while eating.
Mediterranean fare isn’t the only attraction at this fine establishment. Burgers and fries are a great alternative for those not looking for an international spin on their meals. All burgers are 8-ounce Certified Angus beef patties, grilled and served on a freshly baked toasted sesame seed or brioche bun with french fries and coleslaw.
My favorite burger of all time is mushroom swiss, and here, the mushroom burger is made with sautéed mushrooms and onions, provolone, garlic mayo, lettuce and tomato. The mushrooms are not fresh (they’re brined, which makes them wet, slippery and a little tough to eat), but they still add flavor and texture to the sandwich. The steak burger is probably my favorite here with horseradish steak sauce, Havarti cheese, crispy fried onions, a nest of shredded lettuce and sliced tomato. The Frankenstein Burger is a gut-buster with a split grilled hotdog, spicy mustard, onion, coleslaw and melty American cheese.
