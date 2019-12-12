Dumplings and noodles and steamed buns, oh my! May Way Dumplings on Walker Avenue serves up a mix of small dishes with the addition of boba tea and coffee drinks in the College Hill neighborhood near UNCG. A second location exists in Reynolda Village in Winston-Salem as well.
The restaurant space is well-appointed with live plants, plenty of booths, a few tables with chairs, bar stools overlooking Tate Street and a long granite bar with additional seating facing the open kitchen. Order at the counter right as you walk in the front door. Large digitized menu boards display each menu section with the addition of a few photos to help entice you to order. The kitchen is open and visible right behind the counter and takes up more than a quarter of the restaurant’s space.
Despite the beautiful restaurant space and upscale decor, everything is served in Styrofoam boxes and cardboard boats with plastic cutlery. While disposable dishes are not an indicator of the quality of the food of an establishment, I find the fast casual trappings of the dishes here at May Way a complete dichotomy between the elaborate decor and the dearth of sophistication throughout the menu. On the other hand, it is very refreshing to visit an establishment where the elegance of the decor exceeds the inexpensive yet filling fare of the day.
As far as appetizers go, the Thai-style chicken wings are excellent. Marinated in garlic, ginger, hot peppers, and fish sauce, they’re finished with a heavy garnish of chopped cilantro. Every dish at May Way could be an appetizer, if you so choose. Order multiples of each menu item in order to make a meal.
The signature menu item, dumplings, come fried and steamed. Smaller than a silver dollar and formed like misshapen balls with tiny crimped edges, the fried dumplings are served six to an order and sit atop a thick, dark soy-based sauce poured into the bottom of the cardboard boat or box. Fillings include pork and chicken. The exterior is extra crunchy from being fried and pairs well with the accompanying sauce, but alone, lacks much flavor. The steamed dumplings, also called shumai, are offered with shrimp and pork fillings.
The steamed buns are hit-or-miss. Not made by hand in-house, they’re the type of buns you find at your local grocery store’s freezer section. The results are mixed between hot and freshly steamed or hot with a crusty, congealed exterior. The fillings, while flavorful, are lacking in volume and texture when compared to other filled buns I have had at other restaurants. The noodle dishes here, however, are superior and the best bets for a consistent, freshly prepared meal offering.
The sweet and spicy cold noodles are a sleeper hit. Shredded green apple, sesame, green onion, cilantro and soy sauce meld with chilled noodles to create a mix of flavors that far exceeded anything else on the menu. The cold sesame noodles and the MaLa cold noodles are also good bets.
On my subsequent visits I was unable to sample the boba (bubble) tea or the coffee drinks.
While the food may be hit-or-miss, the location and the atmosphere of May Way cannot be beat.
