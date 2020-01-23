Reminiscent of a low-key Chili’s or Applebee’s the mixture of low and high-top tables with cushy booths and a moderately-sized bar, Bon-Bon Wings and Grill is very clean and has a chill vibe and local appeal. The service is a little slow, but all of the servers seem to be courteous and knowledgeable.
Appetizers here are typical bar items: fried pickles, nachos, Tater Tots layered with bacon bits and cheddar cheese, boneless wings (which are essentially deep-fried chicken nuggets), mozzarella cheese sticks, Southwestern-style egg rolls and calamari, which also makes an appearance on the salad menu topped with sautéed tomatoes, red peppers, black olives, chopped herbs and Parmesan cheese. Most of the appetizers can be combined to create a make-your-own platter of your choosing. Paired with the house-made sauces and salsas, it’s a great start to your meal.
Available naked or breaded, the titular item here, the wings, are actually exactly as advertised, bon-bon or “good good” translated from French. My group had multiple plates of chicken wings tinged with electric fire-hot sauces that burned the soul of our tongues with each and every bite.
The breaded wings came hot and sizzling, freshly tossed in our sauce choices: Toxic, honey garlic, dry lemon pepper and Bon-Bon Daytona, which is more technique than sauce. The wings are tossed in the house spicy barbecue sauce and then grilled to produce a caramelized, saucy wing experience.
Each bite is so juicy, so greasy, so crispy, so exhilarating. Everything I didn’t know chicken wings could be, I found at Bon-Bon. The sauces and dry rubs soaked and tucked into the nooks and crannies of the breading providing a pleasurable experience for everyone in my group munching on wings. The naked wings are just as flavorful, but without that extra texture — it’s all about the sauce.
With 25 sauces and dry rubs to choose from, there’s a flavor for everyone. If you’re not into bone-in chicken, boneless wings and jumbo buffalo shrimp are also available to be tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub.
Burgers, sandwiches and wraps come with your choice of side (French fries, onion rings, hot potato chips, side salad or soup of the day). The most interesting and gut-busting burger on the menu is the Hungry Man burger: two thick 8-ounce patties of ground beef, a beef hot dog, sliced smoked ham, bacon, American cheese, a fried egg, onions straws, lettuce, tomatoes and fresh onions all on a Kaiser roll.
Other must-have specialties include the tacos (grilled flounder, pork carnitas, Hawaiian shrimp), and the Baja burger with pepper jack cheese, avocado, fried jalapeño peppers and chipotle mayonnaise.
If you’re ready to upgrade your dining experience with an entree, choose the baby back ribs, 10-ounce sirloin, marinated double pork chop meal or the smothered grilled chicken topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers and melted white American cheese and garlic bread.
I wish someone told me about Bon-Bon Wings and Grill sooner. Known for wings and its sports bar-like atmosphere, Bon-Bon has so much more to offer.
