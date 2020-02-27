Big Ed’s Chicken Pit is a little tiny shack filled with big, bodacious flavors of chicken, wings and an array of sides.
Known for fried chicken, wings and chopped chicken barbecue, Ed’s is a quick turn off Main Street in High Point. Not located on a major intersection with stoplights, it’s easy to miss if you’re not careful. The gravel parking lot is full from business open to close.
With dedicated lunch hours and separate dinner hours, Big Ed’s is a clean, quaint place to fill up for either meal. Diminutive in size, the dining room has tables, chairs and a high-top bar for seating. The entrance to the restaurant is around the back and faces the parking lot. The porch of “the pit” serves as a seating area as well as a waiting area when the inside seating is full. Shiny, shellacked built-in tables and benches seamlessly fit into the outdoor aesthetics, complete with a brick exterior, potted plants and a chalkboard displaying the daily specials and desserts.
Speaking of desserts, be sure to save room for the house-made cakes and pies. Fluffy, sweet, pink sheet cake accented with strawberries and whipped buttercream or peanut butter cup layered chocolate cake may find its way to your table or in your take-out bag if you’re not careful. Desserts are great and all, but it’s the fried chicken that brings everyone to this 20-year-old restaurant time and time again.
Accompanied with a roll and one or two sides, the fried half, leg quarter (dark meat), breast quarter (white meat) chicken, wings and chopped chicken barbecue dominate the menu. Served plain or dipped in barbecue, buffalo (mild, medium hot or hotter) or teriyaki sauce, the hot fried chicken soaks up each sauce rendering it flavorful, yet crispy.
Looks can be deceiving, but the dipped chicken looks like a masterpiece, glistening and glowing hot with red hot sauce. One bite into the fried chicken, and you’ll know there is something special here. The fried chicken skin and exterior is crispy and light, while the meat is hot, juicy and moist.
The sides include your standards that accompany traditional barbecue plates: coleslaw, hush puppies, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, collard greens, pinto beans (ask for chopped white onion to put on top) and traditional homestyle favorites, too: mashed potatoes, rice, green beans, fried okra, onion rings and French fries.
Seventeen sides can be mixed and matched into a veggie plate. Although I was not able to sample them all, the potato salad was my favorite. Fresh and creamy with tang and a slight tinge of sweetness, the red skins left on the potato provided a little extra texture and taste. The collard greens are a disappointment. While fresh and cooked well, they were too sweet and even with the addition of some vinegar tableside, not much could be added to salvage them. The macaroni and cheese was decent without being overly cheesy, but could be better with some added texture from crumbs or baked cheese on top.
The chopped barbecue is a mix of white and dark meat with no skin. Though I wish some chicken skin cracklings were mixed in, it’s still an OK alternative to pork or turkey barbecue in the area.
When I dip, you dip, we dip: Big Ed’s will dip any menu item upon request at no additional charge. Would you like to have your fries dipped? How about your onion rings or your half-pound burger? They will oblige your request.
Big Ed’s Chicken Pit has some of the best fried chicken and sides in a clean, fresh, no-frills atmosphere that showcases comfort food in a way that you won’t find anywhere else in the Triad.
