HIGH POINT — The sign on the drive-thru window of Carter Brothers BBQ and Ribs reads: Due to Covid-19, we will be closed for about 2 weeks.
But when the governor ordered restaurant dine-in closed last month, few restaurants imagined two weeks would turn into months.
Carter Brothers, a popular barbecue restaurant at 3802 Samet Drive, is among the first restaurant casualties of the pandemic. It has closed for good.
Owner Tim Carter told the High Point Enterprise that he closed the restaurant over fears from the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"My wife and I are retiring," he told the Enterprise.
Carter and his brothers Darin and Steven opened started Carter Brothers in 1997. Since the deaths of this brothers, Tim Carter had been running the business by himself.
Last year, Carter closed a second location on North Main Street closed due to the building's age.
"Last year, Carter closed a second location on North Main Street closed due to the building's age."
So then I can expect this worthless left wing rag to close because of the age of the building and the lunacy of the leftist content. Of course I'd be much more accepting of the closing of this worthless left wing trash can liner than I was of a place that served well, ALL of their customers rather than the leftist lunatics that comprise their "base."
