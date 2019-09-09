Carolina Quench, an Italian ice shop, opened this month at 1510 W. First St.
Carolina Quench is owned by Mason McDowell, who was a co-owner of the former District Rooftop Bar and Grill downtown. He is operating Carolina Quench under a licensing agreement with Vince Smith, who started a chain of Carolina Quench shops in the Myrtle Beach area.
Carolina Quench sells only Italian ice. It currently offers 10 flavors, including lemon, strawberry, mango/peach, key lime and orange dreamsicle. A 9-ounce cup sells for $5. Two scoops are available for $6.
McDowell said he plans to offer half-gallons for takeout in the near future.
Carolina Quench will be open –year-round. Right now, McDowell is buying the Italian ice from Carolina Quench at the coast, but he eventually plans to make it on site using Smith’s specifications. “Once I do that, the idea is I could do wholesale at the point,” he said.
McDowell said he remembered Carolina Quench from trips to the beach when he was looking for a new business opportunity and reached out to Smith. “I wanted something that was simple and fun and could get my whole family involved,” he said.
