Cafe to open
on Peace Haven
George Memory, the owner of Organix Juice Bars in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, is planning to open Café Vara Du this summer at 1961 N. Peace Haven Road in Whitaker Square shopping center.
Memory’s new concept will have some overlap with his juice bars, but also will offer unique foods and beverages. “It will be a full coffeehouse and it will have full juice bar and it will have rolled ice cream,” Memory said.
Café Vara Du will have a full line of espresso and other coffee drinks. It also will offer lemonade and house-made kombucha. The café probably will offer some juices similar to Organix, but they will made in-house, he said.
Coffees will come from such local roasters as Twin City Hive. The food menu will include avocado and other toasts as well as waffle pops – waffles cooked on a bamboo stick and served with a variety of sweet and savory toppings.
The rolled ice cream mix will be made in-house, too, he said. Rolled ice cream is a Thai concept in which a liquid mix is poured over an ice-cold slab, which flash-freezes the ice cream so that it can be rolled with a sharp-edged spatula.
Memory said he chose Vara Du for the name because it means “be yourself” in Swedish, and he wants the café to be a “judgment-free zone” for people. “In a lot of places, you can be kind of judged if you don’t fit the mold of a juice-bar customer. I want to break all that down,” Memory said.
To help create a welcoming atmosphere, Memory said, everything on the menu at Café Vara Du will be available with gluten-free and vegan options.
Café Vara Du is expected to open by September.