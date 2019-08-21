Cabarrus Brewing Company won Best in Show at the 8th annual N.C. Brewers Cup for its English Golden Ale/English Summer Ale called “Daisy Roots."
The N.C. Brewers Cup is run by the N.C. Crafts Brewers Guild. The event, held in mid-August in Mocksville, had 710 entries in 31 categories from 104 N.C. craft breweries.
"Daisy Roots" is described as having "pale, mild, and caramel malts, flaked corn, rice, traditional English hops, as well as newer American and Australian varieties."
The other Best in Show winners were:
• Silver: Divine Barrel Brewing - "Beer Flavored Beer" (Pre-Prohibition Lager), winner of the Historical Ale category.
• Bronze: Little Brother Brewing - "Crispy Business" (American Light Lager), winner of the N.C. Homegrown category (with at least 55% of the dry-weight ingredients being sourced from North Carolina).
• Honorable Mention: Wilmington Brewing Company - "Moon Dance Blonde Ale" (American Blonde Ale), winner of the Light American Hybrid category.
The complete results of the competition are available at www.ncbeer.org.