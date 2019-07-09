GREENSBORO — A local non-profit that helps put food on the tables of those challenged with food insecurity is getting a little help from a gourmet burger restaurant.
From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 16, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar at 4522 W. Wendover Ave. is donating 20-percent of sales to Out of the Garden Project.
The restaurant is in the Wendover Commons shopping center near Bridford Parkway.
Customers should mention they are dining for the Out of the Garden benefit.
Out of the Garden Project was started nearly 11 years ago to help students struggling with food insecurity. Since then, the organization has grown to collect extra produce from community gardens and other food donations to redistribute through monthly mobile markets Greensboro's designated food desserts — neighborhoods where residents are challenged with access to fresh fruits and vegetables due to lack of transportation and other socio-economic factors.
For more information about Out of the Garden Project, visit https://outofthegardenproject.org/.