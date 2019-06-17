Buie’s Market ready to open
Buie’s Market is set to open this week at 749 N. Avalon Road, next to Diamondback Grill at the corner of Avalon and Spring Garden roads.
Buie’s will have a ribbon cutting beginning at 3 p.m Friday, June 21. A Grand Opening celebration will be all day Saturday, June 22. It will include raffles and prizes, and local vendors on hand, offering samples, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Buie’s plans a Sunday Funday! on June 23. Dough-Joe’s doughnut food truck will be in the parking lot in the morning, and the market will offer free samples of Pure Intentions coffee. In the afternoon, the market will have beer and wine tastings.
The 3,000-square-foot market, owned by Stacy Doss and Kristin Holcomb, will operate as a small neighborhood market, offering brewed coffee, pastries, beer and wine, produce, meats and cheeses, and other items. Offerings will include prepared foods to go.
Hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information, call (336) 602-2504 or visit www.buiesmarket.com or Buie’s Market on Facebook.