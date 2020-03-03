Beer Stock Photo
GIBSONVILLE — Downtown Gibsonville is getting its first brewery.

The Toasty Kettlyist Beer Company hopes to be brewing by the summer at 106 W. Main St.

It is opening in a two-story building formerly Sherry's On Main consignment shop.

Praveen Karandikar is opening the brewery.

It will feature IPAs, Brown Ales, Porters, lagers, Stouts, Bocks and Wheat beers.

"These beers will be made with a focus on some of the historical profiles but adding our own spin on recipe development brining out some innovative flavors," Karandikar said in a release.

