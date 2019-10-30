Chili

Chili for a fall day

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina, 840 Millworks St., will again how a Brewery Chili Cook-Off, from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10.

The event features employees from six local breweries competing for the best chili. All the chilis will incorporate the respective breweries' beer.

The public is invited to come sample and vote on the six chilis. Chili samples for free. Beer from the breweries and food from The Porch will be for sale.

Live music will be provided by Chasing Daylight. There also will be a beer pong tournament, cornhole and other games.

This is the third-annual Brewery Chili Cook-Off. Last year's winner was Small Batch.

Admission is free.

