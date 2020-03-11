Mary Bohlen will sign copies of her new book "Mary Bohlen's Heritage Cooking: Inspired by Rebecca Boone" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 at the Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home at the Wilkes Heritage Museum, 100 East Main St., Wilkesboro.
The book is a tribute to Rebecca Boone, the wife of pioneer Daniel Boone, and other pioneer women. The book contains tidbits of American history, Bohlen's remembrances of cooking at historic sites, and about 90 Colonial-era recipes.
Recipes in the book include roast shad, baked whole pumpkin, Indian pudding, ginger cake and minced mutton pie.
Admission to the book signing and museum's gift shop is free. There is a $6 admission charged to tour the Wilkes Heritage Museum and Old Wilkes Jail, or free to members of the Wilkes Heritage Museum.
Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. For more information, please call (336) 667-3171.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.