Bojangles Panthers Big Bo Box
Bojangles' courtesy photo.

Bojangles' is giving Triad Panthers fans a chance to win tickets to a Carolina Panthers game with a scavenger hunt on Saturday.

The restaurant chain will hide five Panthers-themed Big Bo Boxes at Triad landmarks. The first fan to find each box gets a tailgate prize with tickets to a Panthers game, gift cards and tailgating swag.

The hunt starts at 10 a.m. with the first clue being posted at Bojangles' Instagram and Twitter @Bojangles1977.

Clues will be posted every 15 minutes on where to find the box.

The first person to find the box must say the word "touchdown" to a Bojangles' official.

Once a box is found, clues will be posted for the next box until all five are awarded.

For details, visit www.bojangles.com/triad-scavenger-hunt.

