GREENSBORO — Blaze Pizza opens at 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at 4522 W. Wendover Ave. at Wendover Commons.
Anyone who orders a pizza at the Greensboro restaurant through the Blaze app on Oct. 25 gets a free pizza.
It is the Triad debut for the California-based fast-casual pizza chain.
Blaze specializes in customized made-to-order pizza from its own scratch-made dough. More than 40 fresh toppings are available. Pizzas are baked in a 700- to 800-degree gas-fired oven in about 3 minutes.
The restaurant will offer keto, gluten-free and even cauliflower crusts.
The 2,360-square-foot restaurant seats 58 inside and 20 outside.
Atul Patel, franchisee of the restaurant, plans to open a second Blaze in Greensboro and one in Winston-Salem. Sites have not been selected for those locations.
Blaze has locations across the country, including 10 in North Carolina, mostly in the Charlotte and Triangle areas.
Blaze Pizza joins other Wendover Commons eateries that include Viva Chicken, Zoe’s Kitchen, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Outback Steakhouse.
