Beer fest
Woody Marshall/News & Record

The Big Pour, a craft beverage festival, will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons.

The festival will include beer tastings, workshops, live music, arts & craft vendors, food trucks and kids activities.

Workshops and demos will cover such topics as pairing beer with food, coffee cupping and making wine at home.

The festival is organized by the non-profit Support Local Everything.

Tickets are $40, which includes tasting coupons, music, and access to workshops and demos.

Kids tickets are available for $5.

For tickets and more information, visit www.bigpournc.com.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments