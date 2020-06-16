The folks at The Shalom Project have had to rethink their Big Chill ice-cream social. The annual fundraiser was scheduled to be held in Bailey Park in July.
Instead of one big fundraiser, organizers have come up with what they call a “hybrid” event as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will consist of some online fundraising and some “mini venues.”
Instead of having local celebrities raise money by sitting on a block of ice during a live event, The Rev. Kelly Carpenter, the Rev. Mark Cohn and others will have a friendly online competition to see which one can raise the most donations. Also, instead of making homemade ice cream, the usual volunteer teams will share their winning recipes in exchange for donations.
On July 19, Big Chill fans will be able to support the cause in two ways. They can visit Café Gelato, 845 Reynolda Road, and buy either Shalom Strawberry or Peach Pistachio flavors, with 25% of the proceeds going to the Shalom Project. Or they can visit Wise Man Brewing, 826 Angelo Bros. Ave., which will be donating a portion of beer sales that day.
For more information, visit http://theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill.
