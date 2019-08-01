The MVP Beerfest will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem.
The festival will feature more than 30 craft breweries from the Southeast. There also will be food trucks, vendors, kids activities and more.
This is billed as a baseball-themed beer festival with baseball activities and a baseball equipment collection drive to benefit Turn Two for Youth.
Breweries will include such local favorities as Foothills and Wise Man. Other breweries on tap include Lonerider, Preyer, D9, SweetWater, Southern Pines, Mother Earth and Narragansett. Cider will be available from Bull City Ciderworks and Red Clay Ciderworks.
Food trucks will include Wings-n-Fins and Big Mouff Cheesesteaks.
Tickets, including beer samples, are $39.99 in advance or $45 the day of the event. Designated-driver tickets are available for $10.
For tickets or more information, visit www.mvpbeerfest.com.