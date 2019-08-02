GREENSBORO — Los Chicos Mexican Restaurant is opening downtown at 200 S. Elm St.
It is opening in the space vacated by Koshary. It is expected to open in late August.
Mike Cotrone, a business partner in the restaurant, said the menu will be more authentic than most Mexican restaurants.
"There will be meats like asada beef, pork marinated in pineapple juice and spices, shrimp with lime and a spice rub," he said.
Cotrone said the restaurant will offer other items like grilled lime and mayonnaise street corn and homemade tamales.
Many Tex Mex-style items like burritos and fajitas will be offered, especially as lunch specials.
"We're trying to be not so different that people will be like, 'What is this?'," Cotrone said.
The restaurant will have a full bar.
Los Chicos will be open for lunch and dinner.