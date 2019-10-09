20170917w_nws_apples

Wooden crates full of spartan apples at the 17th Annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20170917w_nws_apples

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

The annual Apple Festival at Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26.

The event will feature foods made with apples, craft vendor market, live music, colonial demonstrations and tours of the park's apple orchard.

There also will be such food trucks as Kona Ice, Wutyasay, Homeslice Pizza and PorterHouse Burger. Other food vendors will include Bethabara Moravian Church for barbecue and Mrs. Pumpkin's Bakery & Deli.

Admission is free. The rain date is Oct. 27. For more information, visit https://historicbethabara.org.

