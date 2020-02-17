Dance Project holds Dance Marathon fundraiser (copy)

Lauren Jones (right), Sarah Allen (center) and Dalia Shawgi perform one of their dances at the Dance Marathon fundraiser at the Greensboro Cultural Center on Saturday.

 Photos by Bernadine Hernandez/News & Record

Dance Project will host its fourth annual Dance Marathon from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 28 at the Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

This 12-hour dance party is a fundraiser to provide dance to the community. The fundraising goal is $15,000; all funds raised will go to support the nonprofit School at City Arts and Dance Project's goal to make professional-quality dance education accessible to as many people as possible.

To join a team and raise money, visit danceproject.org/DPDM2020.

Community members who can only participate for an hour or so are encouraged to come and make a $10 donation to participate.

For information, call 336-373-2727.

