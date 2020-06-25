Creative Greensboro and ArtsGreensboro present Greensboro At Home Arts & Creativity, a schedule of activities and events from local arts and cultural groups.
The schedule is updated each week on Creative Greensboro and ArtsGreensboro’s Facebook pages: facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro and facebook.com/ArtsGreensboro.
Here is a list of upcoming events: ‹
10:30 a.m. June 25: Greensboro Public Library, online Storytime with Ms. Christine. Children will learn about what one might take on a picnic, as well as the weather and whether a picnic is a good idea, depending on how it feels outside. We’ll also learn vowel sounds through a silly song about apples and bananas. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/yau4vo9k.
3 p.m. June 25: Greensboro Public Library presents Book Baking for Teens: Mallowmelt Mug Cake. Learn to make a Mallowmelt Mug Cake, inspired by Shannon Messenger’s “Keeper of the Lost Cities books. Watch this short video for the recipe and instructions from Kelly Proudfit. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/y8y3oow4.
4 p.m. June 25: Greensboro Children’s Museum presents Chicken Check-In. Missing the Edible Schoolyard chickens? Take a walk through the garden as the staff does its daily check-in. Free. Visit gcmuseum.com/event/facebook-live- chickencheck-in.
5:15 p.m. June 25: Dance Project Ballet I/II for adults: A beginning/intermediate ballet class hosted live via Zoom. Cost: $7 single class, $65 class pass or $120 all-access class pass. Visit danceproject.org/summer2020-adults.
6 p.m. June 25: Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center presents Rainbow Yoga for EveryBODY. Adults can experience the power of self-love and self-discovery through a transformational yoga approach with a body-positive, mental health-focused flow for all levels and abilities. Cost: $10-$15 suggested donation. Visit tinyurl.com/yborpcfe.
6:30 p.m. June 25: Dance Project Modern I/II for adults. A beginning/intermediate modern class hosted live via Zoom. Cost: $7 single class, $65 class pass or $120 all-access class pass. Visit danceproject.org/summer2020-adults.
6:30 p.m. June 25: Rise and Flow Explore in Yoga (Virtual + LIVE). A yoga flow for adults catering to the foundations and basics of yoga. Those of any experience level can experience an hour of stretch, strength and safe technique. Cost: $10 per class. Visit tinyurl.com/yasltbfe.
6:30 p.m. June 25: Zumbini with Velmy. Join Zumba Instructor Velmy Liz Trinidad for a free adult Zumba class via Zoom. Cost: $3 suggested donation. Visit tinyurl.com/yandqnp8.
7 p.m. June 27: Greensboro Public Library: Literati Society Online. We will discuss “Rules of Magic” by Alice Hoffman. Adults. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/ yddhkamy.
7:30 p.m. June 25: RDU on Stage “TORN: Theater On Racist Negativity.” Community conversation for adults moderated by Chanda Branch. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/y7qxv8xo.
7:45 p.m. June 25: Dance Project Tap III/IV + Pointe for adults. An intermediate- and advanced-level tap-dancing class hosted live via Zoom. Cost: $7 single class, $65 class pass or $120 all-access class pass. Visit danceproject.org/summer2020-adults.
10:30 a.m. June 26: Greensboro Public Library Online Storytime Rhymes with Mrs. Cindy. Kids can sing rhymes about Mr. Sun and count sunflowers with Cindy Dye. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/y9xznrxj.
Noon June 26: Greensboro Public Library Green Reads. An online youth discussion of books with feel-good stories about people helping our planet. Discover how to make your everyday actions more ecologically sound. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/ycfsltrs.
3 p.m. June 26: Greensboro Public Library Book Baking for Teens: Blue Chocolate Chip Mug Cake. Today you can learn to make a Blue Chocolate Chip Mug Cake, inspired by Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books. Watch this short video for the recipe and instructions from Kelly Proudfit. Teens. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/yb9hjk5f.
6:30 p.m. June 26: Live From Home with AM rOdeO. Evan Olson and Jessica Mashburn will broadcast a concert of fun covers and original songs from home. All ages. Visit tinyurl.com/ybo9ppt5.
6:30 p.m. June 26: Rise and Flow Rest in Yoga (Virtual + LIVE). A yoga flow reflecting the need to rest, breathe and be present, with a huge emphasis on rest. Hold postures for 5 to 7 minutes with the support of props. For adults of all experience levels. Cost: $10 per class. Visit tinyurl.com/y8nwwfms.
10:30 a.m. June 27: Greensboro Public Library presents A Virtual Visit to the Bog Garden. Learn about creatures that make their home at this park. Watch ducks swim and listen to the sound of a waterfall. Youth. Free. Visit facebook.com/GSOLibrary.
7 p.m. June 27: The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Battle of the Community Theatre Stars. A live trivia game show on Facebook at 7 p.m. each Saturday. Hosted by Matthew Cravey with new contestants each week. All ages. Free. Donations accepted. Visit tinyurl.com/y7nzvn8z.
2 p.m. June 28: Greensboro Beautiful Parisian Promenade: The Home Edition. This episode features the Lillian Livingston Daylily Garden, information on Greensboro Beautiful’s upcoming Christmas in July sale, and how you can get a set of garden note cards and more. Adults. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/y7bjo2yx.
Anytime
- Art Alliance of Greensboro Virtual Art Lessons. Using Zoom as our platform, Art Alliance instructors present weekly lessons in ceramics and fine arts. All ages. Visit artalliancegso.org.
- Creative Aging Agency CAN Virtual Exhibition. Acrylic paintings by CAN-NC Board Chairwoman and self-proclaimed “citizen artist” Nancy Lenk. All ages. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/yc9akd6q.
- Creative Greensboro Presents: Gate City Chatter. This podcast is published daily and features the creative people and cultural happenings that make Greensboro an amazing place to be. Adults. Free. Visit soundcloud.com/gcchatter.
- Dance Project Live Online Adult Drop in Dance Classes Dance Project is taking its classes online. Classes will be streamed live through Zoom! These classes are for any adult (18 years and older) who wishes to drop in. Cost: Anytime Adults $7 single class, $65 class pass or $120 all-access class pass. Visit danceproject.org/live-online-classes.
- Virtual GreenHill. Make art at home and connect to our community of creators through Virtual GreenHill. All ages. Free. Visit greenhillnc.org/virtual-greenhill.
- Greensboro Ballet. Activities include dance classes for all ages and special activities including crafts, making a ballet bun, and more. New classes will be added every day. Youth. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/y8lxkdao.
- Greensboro Downtown Parks Online. Interactive videos featuring dance classes in several genres, exercise sessions, dog training, yoga classes, health classes and more. All ages. Free. Visit greensborodowntown
- parks.org/blog.
- Mood Swingz Live Oldies Music (Part 1). A selection of cover songs from the 1950s and 1960s. All ages. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/yazeg4jf.
- Mood Swingz Live Oldies Music (Part 2) A selection of cover songs from the 1950s and 1960s. All ages. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/yddry8bn.
- Music for a Great Space presents Performances in Your Home. Learn about jazz piano, bass, saxophone and drum set. Artists present short performances for all ages. Free. Visit musicforagreat
- space.org/education.
- Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet Digital Dance Experience. Movement and expression for all ages. Classes, choreography and fitness. All ages. Cost listed on website. Visit royal-expressions.teachable.com.
- Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company: The Social Distancing Home Video Series. Actors, musicians and singers produce home video of monologues, scenes and other features. All ages. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/yb6cft2l.
- Theatre Art Galleries Teaches Online. Online art lessons for all ages. Daily Doodle and Daily Sketchbook activities posted Monday-Friday. All ages. Free. Visit tagart.org.
- Triad Stage Learning Program Jammin’ Geometry: How to Make an Icosahedron. Use straws and fishing line to make icosahedrons and learn about patterns and geometry. All ages. Free. Visit youtu.be/GXDH0uWJxjo.
- Triad Stage Learning Program Puppetry Performance: Breath. A hands-on introduction to performing puppetry for teenagers. Participants will need a handkerchief or other pieces of fabric to create their puppets. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/y77mdosr.
- YMCA Camp Weaver Blacksmithing 101. Program director Ryan Carr teaches the basic terminology of blacksmithing and demonstrates making a metal hook. All ages. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/yb8gt6ce.
