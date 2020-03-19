Area groups are finding ways to help out during the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s a look at some of them:
Help for families
The Greensboro Virus Relief Fund is accepting donations to support families affected by COVID-19. The United Way of Greater Greensboro and the city will coordinate with local nonprofits to determine ongoing needs.
“In these unprecedented times, working hand-in-hand with local leaders to share information and coordinate resources is critical in serving children and families impacted by the coronavirus,” Michelle Gethers-Clark, the president and chief executive officer of the local United Way, said in a news release.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the fund can text the word “virus” to 40403 or visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org.
Artist emergency relief fund
ArtsGreensboro has started a Greensboro Artist Emergency Relief Fund to help those who have lost income-generating activities during the COVID-19 crisis.
The fund is designed to help individual working artists in the greater Greensboro area who have lost fees, sales and other sources of income.
ArtsGreensboro raises money to help finance and promote the local arts scene.
All money raised through this effort, minus processing fees, will be distributed out on a weekly basis, based on the amount donated. It is a funds-in, funds-out process.
This fund is directed to working artists, not organizations or nonprofits. All donations are tax-deductible.
“The United Way of Greater Greensboro, Community Foundation, and others are leading efforts to assist many in our community who are facing challenges unlike we have seen in a generation or more,” said Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro’s president and chief executive officer.
The Greensboro Artist Emergency Relief Fund is managed by ArtsGreensboro (United Arts Council of Greater Greensboro), a 501©(3) nonprofit.
To find out how to donate or apply for the fund, visit www.artsgreensboro.org.
Donations also can be made by texting ARTSGSO to 44321.
