GREENSBORO
For thousands in the Triad, Munchkins and flying monkeys are as much a part of November as turkey and dressing. That tradition returns Nov. 16-24, as the Community Theatre of Greensboro presents its annual production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
This year’s staging of “The Wizard of Oz” is a landmark anniversary, as it is CTG’s 25th annual production. To mark the occasion, cast members from throughout the years are coming back to be recognized, including Christine Robinson Wilson, who played Dorothy in CTG’s original production in 1995 and again in 1996 and 1997. Once again, Mitchel Sommers will direct the show, as he has done every year since CTG began the production.
But this year’s show also marks the first year CTG has produced “The Wizard of Oz” under new Executive Director Rozalynn “Roz” Fulton, a long-time CTG team member who became the organization’s top executive this summer. She said her new role has required her to shift focus from the artistic side of the production to the marketing and development front.
“I’ve been focused on making sure as many people as possible know that the Community Theatre of Greensboro is producing ‘The Wizard of Oz’ this year,” Fulton said.
Performers from the show, dressed in character, have been at community events throughout the area this fall helping build anticipation for the annual visit to Oz.
More than 100 children, teens and adults are involved in this year’s production, both on stage and behind the scenes. Dozens of parent volunteers will spend the evenings moving sets, helping with costumes and performing the 1,001 other duties required to produce a show of this scale. Fulton said, “It’s a family affair to make this happen.”
Area high school students Mackenzie Mullins and Justice Reeves-Burke are alternating performances as Dorothy this year. Mullins is one of the few Dorothies to return in the role, having also performed in the 2018 version. Reeves-Burke started with CTG as a Munchkin as a young kid.
“It’s special to see so many young women who just love the show and grow in their craft of theater,” Fulton said.
Once again, the production will be held at the Carolina Theatre to accommodate demand for the popular play. Fulton said performing at the venerable venue on Greene Street is a special opportunity for the young actors in “The Wizard of Oz.”
“When you walk into the Carolina Theatre, it has that presence. I love our space (at the Starr Theatre) — it’s quaint and cozy. But walking onto that stage at the Carolina Theatre and seeing those 1,100 seats ... to those young people, it’s what Broadway is like. It’s definitely something special.”
“The Wizard of Oz” needs little introduction. Kansas teenager Dorothy Gale and her little dog Toto are swept up by a tornado to the magical Land of Oz. Befriended by the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, Dorothy seeks out the wonderful Wizard of Oz, whom she believes has the power to send her home (and they share some classic songs along their journey). Of course, the Wicked Witch of the West has more sinister plans for Dorothy and her friends. The 1939 film is the most watched movie in history, according to the Library of Congress, and has been a television staple since 1956.
So why has this story’s popularity endured for 80 years (and longer if you count the 1900 novel by L. Frank Baum on which the musical and movie are based)? The story itself, with its focus on friendship and courage in the face of great danger, is part of its appeal. So are the songs, which include such classics as “If I Only Had a Brain,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard” and, of course, “Over the Rainbow.”
For the young people who take part in “The Wizard of Oz” each year, the show is something more, Fulton said. It’s a chance to learn and develop their performing abilities, along with such practical, real-world skills as time management and public speaking. Young performers who are shy at the start of the production often are completely comfortable on stage by the end of the show’s run, Fulton said.
In addition, CTG’s “The Wizard of Oz” cast is a diverse one, with students from a wide range of backgrounds and schools working together. “Being in the show teaches you to get along,” Fulton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.