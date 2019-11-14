Most people know Judah Friedlander from “30 Rock,” where he played Frank, the guy with the shaggy hair who wore trucker hats that announced “Bigfoot Expert” or “Extra Cheese.”
But he was doing stand-up comedy long before he became known as an actor, and it’s that talent that will bring him to Greensboro on Nov. 23 for a show at the Idiot Box.
“I was always a fan of comics with huge personas, as well as comics that did insightful political or social commentary,” Friedlander said from his home in New York City. “My act is a mix of those styles.”
His stand-up work reached its widest audience to date in 2017 with the release of “Judah Friedlander: America is the Greatest Country in the United States,” which documents his act at a handful of small clubs in New York and Baltimore. He directed and produced it himself, then sold it to Netflix.
The special showcases Friedlander’s work interacting with crowds. At one point, an audience member says he favors a two-state solution for Israel.
“So you’re thinking maybe you should do what we did in our country with Carolina,” Friedlander responds. “For centuries, it was just Carolina, and they were always at war with each other. The north part of Carolina was always building these settlements down in the southern part, making life very, very difficult for them, and they would sometimes throw rocks back at them.”
Things improved dramatically after the state was divided into North and South Carolina, Friedlander says. “Now, they’re the two most shining examples of perfect states in our country,” he says.
John Hugar reviewed the special for Vulture: “Friedlander has a great sense of when something is just a joke, and when it’s not. Between that and his innovative approach to the material, ‘America is the Greatest Country in the United States’ is one of the most rewarding stand-up specials of the year.”
The special has a different look and feel than most stand-up presentations. It’s shot entirely in black and white, with the camera on Friedlander almost the entire time. Audience members appear rarely, and only in silhouette.
“To me, stand-up comedy is a small-venue art form, not a giant-venue art form,” Friedlander said. “It’s about listening and interacting for the comic and the audience. So often with these stand-up specials, the whole audience knows they’re going to be in a special, there’s tons of cameras everywhere, and they pump up the audience ridiculous amounts where they’re not even really listening throughout much of the show. It becomes a cheerleading pep rally and not a real comedy show.”
The comic has other projects. He plans to release the audio from the Netflix special as an album, including a vinyl version, and he’s ready for another special.
Friedlander grew up in Maryland, where he was lucky enough to have a local comedy radio station. He admired comics like Rodney Dangerfield and Steven Wright, and first tried stand-up at an open-mike night in Washington when he was 19.
“It just felt warm,” Friedlander said. “It felt like home; it felt relaxed. Not before I went onstage. Before I went onstage, I was super nervous.”
Friedlander feels most at home interacting with a crowd in a comedy club.
“Stand-up is the most relaxing thing I do,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.