At first glance, the name conjures up a diabolical array of devilish wonders displayed under a blazing big top. Cirque Diabolo doesn’t disappoint in the wonders category, but the only thing devilish about this show is the expertise of its acrobatic performers. From jugglers to aerialists, there are plenty of wonders on display.
Diabolo is a Chinese yo-yo, a cone-shaped toy favored by jugglers, manipulated with two sticks joined with a piece of string. Invented in China over 2,000 years ago, it was first used as a weapon of war, and later came into favor as a sport embraced by the wealthy. The cone-shaped part, which looks like a fortified egg timer or an hourglass, moves freely on the string, enabling skilled diaboloists to toss the diabolo high in the air and perform various and sundry acrobatic moves until it plunges down to earth.
Although it takes it name from the toy, the Cirque Diabolo offers much more than just fancy yo-yo-ing. “Our group has 25 people, and it’s all traditional acrobatics that have come out of China,” says Diabolo production manager John Hudson. “Some of our group are third and even fourth generation acrobats.” But the namesake object does have a featured role in the proceedings. “We have a group of girls that perform with the diabolo, and we have one guy that does a solo performance with the diabolo. He’s without a doubt probably the best in the world at using this,” Hudson says.
The origins of the troupe go back to Chinese farmers who would come together after the harvest to show off their acrobatic skills. “Now it’s kind of elaborated on balancing and juggling and human strength, and that’s what we have today, a show of different aspects of acrobatics, juggling, aerial acts, feats of human ability.”
The performers who make up this show are from Harbin, a Chinese city of 5 million plus and the capitol of Heilongjiang province. The 25 performers are 12 to 30 years old.
“Each person has their own specific ability, but then they all work together to come up with the show,” Hudson says.
Aerialists are a part of the show, but don’t expect spangly-clad men and women hurtling over your head or swinging by their heels from the dome of the Carolina Theatre.
Still, there’ will be plenty of thrills displayed from the stage with three aerial acts.
“One of them is a silk act. ... There’s no safety harness or anything like that. They’re pulled up from the stage, and they do various acrobatic moves off of a piece of silk,” Hudson explains. “One of them is a single silk, one of them is two people on a silk, the third is like a hula hoop. But again, there’s no safety harness or anything like that. They get pulled up off the stage, and they do acrobatic moves through the hoop.”
The show features 16 acts throughout the performance.
“It’s one of (those) shows, you blink, you’ll miss something,” Hudson says. “It’s good for the whole family. We have lot of great music. It’s a great light show, great costumes.”
Now in his fifth year as production manager, Hudson continues to be impressed with the skill levels of the performers. “Every year, I’m surprised at how great this group is,” he says of the world touring troupe that has already made stops in Russia, Japan and South Korea. On the U.S tour, Cirque has sold out shows in Hawaii, California and Arizona so far, and will continue on to Sweden, Norway and Finland, then on to France, Germany, Spain and the U.K.
And unlike many former circus giants who have had to fold their big tops for good because of animal rights concerns, Cirque Diabolo will continue for as long as humanely possible.
“You have to be able to do this year by year, so the group will change,” Hudson says of the ongoing enterprise. “When you get older, you just can’t do it anymore.” The younger members of this troupe have been with this group for three years, and the older members have been together for as long as 12 years.
“They’re still going for the same thing every year, so it really is the best of the best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.