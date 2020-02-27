For an illustration of what’s happened with Lauren Daigle’s career over the past year or so, a conversation she had with family members shortly before starting her first arena headlining tour on Feb. 20 paints a picture.
“Last night, I was sitting next to my mom on the sofa, and I said, ‘Mama, I need to explain this to you. We went from one semi-truck and three tour buses to eight semi-trucks and seven tour buses in one jump,’” Daigle recalled in a phone interview as she was driving to Pensacola, Fla., for the first date of the tour. “I was like, ‘I’ve got to explain, like, this is kind of blowing my mind a little bit.’ I’m in awe right now.”
That’s what happens when an artist has an album like Daigle’s “Look Up Child,” that becomes a platinum-selling hit, produces a record-setting single (“You Say”), crosses over from the Christian market into mainstream pop and wins two Grammy Awards. In the space of a year, she’s gone from playing theaters to headlining major arenas and bringing enough trucks and buses to carry a big production and a 12-piece band.
It’s been a rapid rise for Daigle, a 28-year-old native of Lafayette, La., who got her start after signing with the Christian music label Centricity Music in 2013. After releasing her debut EP, “How Can It Be” in 2014, she saw the title song quickly catch on at radio.
Centricity Music then had Daigle return to the studio to record more songs to expand the EP into the full-length album also called “How Can It Be,” which was released in 2015. It debuted at No. 1 on “Billboard” magazine’s Christian Albums chart and went on to produce two more No. 1 Christian singles in “First” and “Trust In You.”
The acclaim and her meteoric rise to stardom was a lot for Daigle to absorb. She admits she felt pressure in approaching the “Look Up Child” project and decided what she needed to do first was take a break to figure out who she was and what experiences and stories should inform her second album.
“I went home, back to Louisiana and just kind of stepped away from music,” Daigle said. “I didn’t want to write from a place of burnout. So I ended up going home, got refueled and then that’s when I knew, OK, it’s time to do this again.”
In recording the songs, she moved away from the synthetic elements employed on her first album, opting to use real instruments, incorporating real strings or horns into several songs to help create a more organic setting for her songs, which range from the punchy rocker “Still Rolling Stones” to several ballads (“Rescue,” “This Girl” and “Love Like This”) that build to lush string-laden crescendos
The new sound has connected — and then some. “You Say,” the rich ballad that was the lead single from “Look Up Child” topped “Billboard’s” Hot Christian Songs charts for a record-setting 66 weeks and went double platinum, while the follow-up single, “Rescue,” reached No 2 on the Hot Christian Songs chart. Meanwhile, the album “Look Up Child” debuted at No. 1 on the magazine’s Christian Albums chart and No. 3 on “Billboard’s” all-genre Top 200 album chart. Both “You Say” and the “Look Up Child” album won 2019 Grammys, for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performing/Song and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album respectively.
In the process, Daigle has seen her music cross over to the mainstream, a development that Daigle welcomes and has pursued, but one that has also created considerable scrutiny within Christian music circles. Some Christian music fans have criticized Daigle when she hasn’t talked about her faith or God in interviews, and she’s especially come under fire for appearing on “Ellen” (hosted by the openly gay Ellen DeGeneres) and for declining to pass judgement on whether homosexuality is a sin.
As she moves forward, Daigle will have to figure out how to create songs that won’t turn off the mainstream by being too overtly Christian, while retaining enough of a Christian message to appeal to Christian music fans. She said she plans to navigate this tricky path simply by being herself.
“I think the main thing is, I had to give up the fact that I was going to be able to please everybody,” Daigle said. “Within that, it’s actually beautiful because you find authentically what it is you care about. In that regard, you’re not trying to please everyone. You’re just trying to create something that’s real and true to who you are.
“So for me, it’s not about meeting a format as much as it is keeping the goal in mind of remaining authentic, remaining true to what it is that I believe and the experiences I’ve lived out, and how do I transcribe that into lyrics, how do I put that into the (feel) of the melody. Those are the ways I think that I’m going to continue forward versus letting the head game of a genre or the attention of a people group lead the way.”
