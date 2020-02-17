Ticket prices start at $49.50 with some presale packages available as early as this morning. The new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is located at 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
According to the band's website, this year marks the band’s 53rd consecutive year of touring, without missing a single concert date. The three original band members, Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane and Jimmy Pankow, have never missed a year. Original band member, Walt Parazaider, was with the band for more than 40 years.
Their hits include “Saturday in the Park,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “If You leave Me Now,” "Colour My World” and many more.
The Recording Academy announced in December that Chicago will be among the Lifetime Achievement Award honorees this year.
The Grammy winners are among the first acts to bring big jazz band-style horns into rock music, according to the band's website. Following their 1969 debut album, Chicago Transit Authority, which was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, they have released five No. 1 albums and nearly three dozen Top 40 hits. Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and the band has a total of 47 gold and platinum awards.
The band has also been inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, TangerCenter.com or by going to the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office: 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
