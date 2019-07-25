If you’ve ever been shushed in an art gallery, or told to keep your hands behind your back when looking at the art, don’t get ticked off. Instead, tee off at the Center for Visual Artists’ newest exhibit, where you can not only touch the art, you can take a swing at it.
Gate City Acres, the gallery’s new nine-hole, playable mini-golf course, brings the classic summer fun to Greensboro through Aug. 18. And the course is art themed. Part fundraising event, part ingenious engineering exhibit, it demands that you interact and play; in fact, you might even whoop out loud — hole-in-ones are possible.
But don’t try too hard. For many of the holes, the fun starts when the balls go off course.
“This is going to be so fun,” says Corrie Lisk-Hurst, director of operations at the gallery. “For some people, there’s the nostalgia for putt-putt, and then, it’s a novelty for kids who have only played at the beach. It’s neat to have this in the city.”
Each of the course’s nine holes is designed by a different local artist or team of artists, based on the theme of “summer.”
Step up to the tee in the shape of a giant tongue licking a ice pop. Dodge the ice pop, but jump over the mouth to avoid getting “spit out.”
Or, give the ball your best swing at “summer camp,” but avoid Nessie in the lake, Sasquatch in the forest and a UFO hovering over the green. Ride the waves on a surfing-themed hole, but expect your ball to disappear-and reappear — just as it rolls over the crest.
It’s possible to play some of the holes straight, although you’d be hard-pressed to make standard mini-golf par 3. But in a nod to those who are less serious — or maybe less coordinated — the real fun is testing each hole’s tricks. For example, your ball can light up the sounds of a summer concert on the last green, but only if you aim to the right and left of the hole.
The idea came from the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, which has a yearly summer golf course art fundraiser outdoors. Local artist and writer Harry Turfle, one of the curators, brought the idea to the center and organized the event, along with gallery director Devon McKnight and Lisk-Hurst. Greensboro is the second city to have such a course, she says.
“I think it’s going to catch on,” she says. “When we found out about the Walker Center course and started asking our local artists, everybody thought it was weird and fun. It’s all about bringing the art to the people and the people to the art. Our mission is to make art accessible, and this is a good way to do that.”
Promo cards around town and theme nights are also in the works, says Lisk-Hurst.
“This is a fun, quirky way to celebrate summer,” she says. “We invite everyone to get hot at LeBauer Park and then come cool off with us.”