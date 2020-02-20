For many aspiring singer/songwriters, getting the spotlight to shine on you is often a daunting task. To get a performing platform for herself and other North Carolina based singer/songwriters, Casey Noel took a novel approach.
“It was kind of a random ask,” she said of her pitch to host and perform in a bi-monthly showcase at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. “I was shocked that they said yes, but I decided to just shoot my shot and see if they were into the idea, and it just so happened that they were,” the Greensboro native said last week by phone. “I just wanted there to be more opportunities for singer/songwriters in Greensboro. I know so many amazing artists throughout North Carolina, and I figured there needed to be something that could bring them here and show people just what amazing talent we have in our own backyard.”
Noel has been playing guitar since the age of 5, taught and mentored by local instructor Kevin Dollar (Minor Swing Band, Low Key.) She admits that she wasn’t always focused, but continued to take lessons and play.
“I’d have little solos in school and stuff but really didn’t pick up singing until high school.”
She got her love of music mostly by osmosis. Neither of her parents play instruments or sing, but both are music lovers. She grew up exposed to a variety of styles. “On my mom’s side, her second cousin is a concert violinist, and I have a second cousin who is an opera singer at Yale, so somewhere on her side, there’s some sort of music gene. But she didn’t get it,” Noel says, chuckling.
Noel has been nurturing her musical gene through the years at area venues, often accompanied by Dollar. But for her Spotlight Sessions at the Crown, she usually plays solo or accepts help from other artists on the bill if they’re willing to pitch in on her set.
“Mason Via is gonna be playing this upcoming one, and he’s a good buddy of mine, so he might hop in on a couple of my songs,” she says. Via, a Danbury native and son of acclaimed jamgrass icon David Via (Corn Tornado) will be on the bill along with Shay Martin Lovette of Wilkesboro and Lyn Koonce of Greensboro.
It’ll be Noel’s eighth Spotlight, picking locals from across the state. The local angle is her main criteria, but because the setup of singer/songwriter rounds is more acoustic, the participants also tend to be single, acoustic artists.
“We’ve had a couple of duos, which works fine, but pretty much, it’s been people who sing and play guitar,” Noel says. “We haven’t had electric guitar. I wouldn’t be opposed to it, but it’s definitely more of an acoustic, stripped-back version of whatever it is that artist does. But they tend to be more in the folk/Americana/country/blues — that kind of genre.”
The positive feedback she’s been getting has encouraged her to continue the program she admits is based on Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe model as a songwriters performance space.
“It’s definitely a traditional sort of Nashville style songwriter round, which I love,” Noel says. Recently a couple came up to her after the show and told Noel that they attend singer/songwriter rounds in Nashville and New York but that hers was the best one they’d ever seen.
“There aren’t that many things here — in Nashville and New York is where you see them. But to have them enjoy it more than those meant a lot. That was the coolest thing for me so far.”
Noel has just finished up her studies at UNCG, where she majored in event planning and community recreation, leaning more toward the event planning curriculum.
“I figured being a musician myself, I could take those skills and use them towards my own career.”
But her main goal is to be a musician. “I want to be able to tour and make money doing what I love.” She’s currently in the studio, working on her first EP, “Pretty Words,” scheduled to come out in May. “If you had to pick a genre, I ‘d probably call it Americana,” Noel says.
Her spotlight goal is to highlight other musicians, but for herself, she wants to bring joy to others through her music.
“I would love to have it known that I touched a lot of people’s lives through music, have accompanied them on car rides and getting ready and just doing all these mundane things in life and making them a little more fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.