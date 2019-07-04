The Carolina Theatre will hold its 12th annual Summer Film Festival from July 8-Aug. 16 at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for seniors, students, teachers, military, first responders and groups of 10 or more at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
The scheduled movies are:
7 p.m. July 8: “Some Like it Hot” (1959). After witnessing a mafia murder, Joe (Tony Curtis) and his buddy, Jerry (Jack Lemmon), improvise a quick plan to escape from Chicago with their lives. Disguising themselves as women, they join an all-female jazz band and hop a train bound for Florida. Joe pretends to be a millionaire to win the band’s sexy singer, Sugar (Marilyn Monroe), while Jerry finds himself pursued by a real millionaire (Joe E. Brown) as things heat up and the mobsters close in. Rated PG. 2 hours, 12 minutes.
7 p.m. July 9: “The Big Lebowski” (1998). When Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski is mistaken for Jeffrey Lebowski, aka The Big Lebowski, he’s roughed up and has his precious rug peed on. In search of recompense, The Dude tracks down his namesake, who offers him a job. His wife has been kidnapped, and he needs a reliable bagman. Aided and hindered by his pals Walter Sobchak (John Goodman), a Vietnam vet, and Donny (Steve Buscemi), master of stupidity. Rated R. 1 hour, 59 minutes.
7 p.m. July 10: “Coco” (2017). Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead where he embarks on a journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history. Rated PG. 1 hour, 49 minutes.
7 p.m. July 11: “Grease” (1978). A wholesome exchange student (Olivia Newton-John) and a leather-clad Danny (John Travolta) have a sweet summer romance at the beach. But when school starts back, can the couple continue to fit into each other’s world? Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 51 minutes.
7 p.m. July 15: “Purple Rain” (1984). The Kid (Prince) is a Minneapolis musician on the rise with his band, the Revolution, escaping a tumultuous home life through music. While trying to avoid making the same mistakes as his truculent father, he navigates the club scene and a rocky relationship with a captivating singer, Apollonia (Apollonia Kotero). But another musician, Morris (Morris Day), looks to steal the Kid’s spotlight — and his girl. Rated R. 1 hour, 51 minutes.
7 p.m. July 16: “Time Bandits” (1981). Young history buff Kevin (Craig Warnock) can scarcely believe it when six dwarfs emerge from his closet one night. They have a map charting all the holes in the fabric of time and are using it to steal treasures from different historical eras. Taking Kevin with them, they drop in on Napoleon (Ian Holm), Robin Hood (John Cleese) and King Agamemnon (Sean Connery). But their fate soon catches up with them. Rated PG. 1 hour, 56 minutes.
7 p.m. July 17: “Caddyshack” (1980). Teen Danny Noonan works as a caddy at the snob-infested Bushwood Country Club to raise money for his college education. To win a scholarship reserved for caddies, Noonan volunteers to caddy for a prominent and influential club member (Ted Knight). Also stars Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield and Billy Murray. Rated R. 1 hour, 38 minutes.
7 p.m. July 18: “The Blues Brothers” (1980). After his release from prison, Jake (John Belushi) reunites with his brother, Elwood (Dan Aykroyd). Jake’s first task is to save the orphanage the brothers grew up in by raising $5,000 to pay back taxes. The two are convinced they can earn the money by getting their old band back together. But after playing several gigs and making a few enemies, including the police, the brothers face daunting odds to deliver the money on time. Rated R. 2 hours, 28 minutes.
7 p.m. July 19: “North by Northwest” (1959). Madison Avenue ad executive Roger O. Thornhill (Cary Grant) is pursued by ruthless spy Phillip Vandamm (James Mason) after Thornhill is mistaken for a government agent. The chase leads to a cross-country journey and a meeting with the beautiful and mysterious Eve Kendall (Eva Marie Saint). Rated PG. 2 hours, 16 minutes.
7 p.m. July 22: “Psycho” (1960). Secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) is on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer to run away with her boyfriend, Sam Loomis (John Gavin). On her way, she stops at the ramshackle Bates Motel. There, she meets the polite but highly strung proprietor Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), a young man with an interest in taxidermy and a difficult relationship with his mother. Rated R. 1 hour, 49 minutes.
7 p.m. July 23: “Dirty Dancing” (1987). Baby (Jennifer Grey) is not thrilled about being at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents. Her luck turns around, however, when the resort’s dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze), enlists Baby as his new partner, and the two fall in love. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 40 minutes.
7 p.m. July 24: “Inside Out” (2015). Riley is a happy, hockey-loving 11-year-old Midwestern girl, but her world turns upside-down when she and her parents move to San Francisco. Riley’s emotions — led by Joy — try to guide her through this life-changing event, but the stress of the move brings sadness. When Joy and Sadness are swept into the far reaches of Riley’s mind, the only emotions left are Anger, Fear and Disgust. Rated PG. 1 hour, 42 minutes.
7 p.m. July 25: “Jesus Christ Superstar” (1973). Adapted from the Broadway rock opera, the film recounts the last days of Jesus Christ (Ted Neeley) from the perspective of Judas Iscariot (Carl Anderson), his betrayer. Rated G. 1 hour, 48 minutes.
7 p.m. July 29: “Enter the Dragon” (1973). A martial-arts expert (Bruce Lee) is determined to help capture the narcotics dealer whose gang was responsible for the death of his sister. Lee enters a kung fu competition to fight his way to the dealer’s headquarters with the help of some friends. Rated R. 1 hour, 50 minutes.
7 p.m. July 30: “Best in Show” (2000). The heady scent of competition is in the air as hundreds of eager contestants prepare to take part in one of the greatest events of their lives — the Mayflower Dog Show. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
7 p.m. July 31: “Moana” (2016). Adventurous teen Moana sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, she meets the once-mighty demigod Maui. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and in turn, discovers her own identity. Rated PG. 1 hour, 53 minutes.
7 p.m. Aug. 1: “Blue Hawaii” (1961). After being discharged from the Army, cool guy Chadwick Gates (Elvis Presley) returns home to Hawaii. He wants nothing more than to hang loose and surf all day, but his family pressures him to work for the family pineapple business. Much to the chagrin of his snobby mother (Angela Lansbury), Gates lands a job as a tour guide at the same company where his girlfriend, Maile (Joan Blackman), works. Rated PG. 1 hour, 42 minutes.
7 p.m. Aug. 5: “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962). Jane Hudson (Bette Davis) is an aging child star left to care for her sister Blanche (Joan Crawford), who is in a wheelchair and is also a former child actress. Stuck living together in a mansion in old Hollywood, Blanche plots to get even with Jane for the car crash that left her crippled years earlier. But Jane, who is planning a new rise to fame, tries to hide Blanche’s existence while she devises a way to get rid of her sister. Not rated. 2 hours, 15 minutes.
7 p.m. Aug. 6: “Gone with the Wind” (1939). Petulant Southern belle Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) lives an idyllic life on a sprawling plantation until the Civil War changes everything. Meanwhile, she has tangled love affairs with Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable). Rated G. 3 hours, 58 minutes.
7 p.m. Aug. 7: “The Incredibles” (2004). Married superheroes Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) are forced to assume mundane lives as Bob and Helen Parr after all super-powered activities have been banned by the government. But Mr. Incredible longs to return to a life of adventure. He gets his chance when summoned to an island to battle an out-of-control robot. Soon, Mr. Incredible is in trouble, and it’s up to his family to save him. Rated PG. 1 hour, 56 minutes.
7 p.m. Aug. 8: “The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert” (1994). Drag queen Anthony (Hugo Weaving), fellow cross-dresser Adam (Guy Pearce) and transsexual Bernadette (Terence Stamp) set out on their bus, named Priscilla, to travel across the Australian desert performing for enthusiastic crowds and homophobic locals. But when two of the performers learn the truth about why Anthony took the job, it threatens their act and their friendship. Rated R. 1 hour, 44 minutes.
7 p.m. Aug. 9: “The Birds” (1963). Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) meets Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor) in a San Francisco pet store and decides to follow him home. As they strike up a romance, she brings a gift of two love birds. But one day, birds start to attack. Rated PG-13. 2 hours.
7 p.m. Aug. 12: “Notorious” (1946). U.S. government agent T.R. Devlin (Cary Grant) recruits Alicia Huberman (Ingrid Bergman), the American daughter of a convicted German war criminal, as a spy. As they begin to fall for one another, Alicia is instructed to win the affections of Alexander Sebastian (Claude Rains), a Nazi hiding out in Brazil. When Sebastian becomes serious about his relationship with Alicia, the stakes get higher, and Devlin must watch her slip further undercover. Not rated. 1 hour, 42 minutes.
7 p.m. Aug. 13: “Midnight Cowboy” (1969). Convinced of his appeal to women, Texas dishwasher Joe Buck (Jon Voight) quits his job and heads for New York City, thinking he’ll latch on to some rich dowager. But Joe soon finds himself living in an abandoned building with a Dickensian layabout named Enrico “Ratso” Rizzo (Dustin Hoffman). The two form a rough alliance, and together they kick-start Joe’s hustling career just as Ratso’s health begins to deteriorate. Rated R. 1 hour, 53 minutes.
7 p.m. Aug. 14: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988). Down-on-his-luck private eye Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) gets hired by cartoon producer R.K. Maroon (Alan Tilvern) to investigate an adultery scandal involving Jessica Rabbit (Kathleen Turner), the sultry wife of Maroon’s biggest star, Roger Rabbit (voiced by Charles Fleischer). Also stars Stubby Kaye and Christopher Lloyd. Rated PG. 1 hour, 44 minutes.
7 p.m. Aug. 15: “Stand by Me” (1997). After learning that a stranger has been killed near their rural homes, four Oregon boys decide to go see the body. Stars Wil Wheaton, Jerry O’Connell, River Phoenix and Corey Feldman. Rated R. 1 hour, 29 minutes.
7 p.m. Aug. 16: “Vertigo” (1958). Detective John “Scottie” Ferguson (James Stewart) retires after his vertigo and fear of heights result in the death of a police officer. When he is hired to prevent an old friend’s wife (Kim Novack) from committing suicide, he has to face his fears again. Rated PG. 2 hours, 9 minutes.