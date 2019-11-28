Carolina Theatre, at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, has planned its holiday movie schedule.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for seniors, students, teachers, military and first responders and are available at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
The movies for this year are:
7 p.m. Dec. 2: “Die Hard” (Rated R; 1988; 2 hours, 12 minutes). New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and daughters on Christmas Eve. When he joins his wife at her office holiday party, the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise. McClane realizes he’s the only one who can save the day.
7 p.m. Dec. 3: “A Christmas Story” (Rated PG; 1983; 1 hours, 34 minutes). Nine-year old Ralphie spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder BB gun. Unfortunately his mother, his teacher and even the Man in Red himself don’t agree. Determined to convince the world that it’s the perfect gift, Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses and his hopes intact.
7 p.m. Dec. 4: “Home Alone” (Rated PG; 1990; 1 hours, 43 minutes). When 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother (Catherine O’Hara) sends him to sleep in the attic. The next morning, after the McCallisters mistakenly leave for the airport without Kevin, he awakens to an empty house and assumes his wish to have no family has come true. His excitement sours when he realizes that two con men (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) plan to rob the McCallister residence and that he must protect the family home.
7 p.m. Dec. 5: “White Christmas” (Not rated; 1954; 2 hours). Singers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis join sister act Betty and Judy Haynes to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, they run into Gen. Tom Waverly, the boys’ WWII commander, who, they learn, is having financial difficulties; his quaint country inn is failing. So the foursome plan a fun-filled musical extravaganza that’s sure to put Waverly and his business in the black. Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.
7 p.m. Dec. 16: “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (Rated G; 1992; 1 hours, 29 minutes). The Muppets perform the classic Dickens holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine). Other Muppets — Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear and Sam the Eagle — weave in and out of the story, while Scrooge receives visits from spirits of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 16: “The Shop Around the Corner” at The Crown (Not rated; 1940; 1 hours, 39 minutes). Alfred Kralik (James Stewart) and Klara Novak (Margaret Sullavan) are employees at a general store in Budapest. At work, Klara and Alfred argue incessantly, never suspecting that they are carrying on a tender romance through the mail.
7 p.m. Dec. 17: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (Rated PG-13; 1989; 1 hour, 37 minutes). Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas. But of course, things quickly go hilariously awry. His holiday bonus falls through. Then Eddie (Randy Quaid), the hick cousin and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 17: “Love Actually” at The Crown (Rated R; 2003; 2 hours, 16 minutes). Nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. Among the characters are David (Hugh Grant), the handsome newly elected British prime minister who falls for a young junior staffer (Martine McCutcheon); Sarah (Laura Linney), a graphic designer whose devotion to her mentally ill brother complicates her love life; and Harry (Alan Rickman), a married man tempted by his attractive new secretary. Also stars Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley and others.
7 p.m. Dec. 18: “Elf” (Rated PG; 2003; 1 hour, 37 minutes). Buddy (Will Ferrell) was just a toddler in an orphanage, until he stole away in Santa’s sack of presents. Thankfully, Santa’s elves accepted the boy and gave him a home. But as Buddy gets older, he is unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t quite fit in — literally. Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father (James Caan), who turns out to be a cynical businessman. After a DNA test, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy. Also stars Mary Steenburgen and Zooey Deschanel.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 18: “Christmas in Connecticut” at The Crown (Not rated; 1945; 1 hour, 42 minutes). Barbara Stanwyck stars as a famous expert on marriage, cooking and homemaking who is asked by her publisher to host a national hero for Christmas dinner at her famous Connecticut home. It should be simple, but she must scramble to keep the secret that she’s single, can’t cook, and doesn’t own a home.
1 p.m. Dec. 19: “It’s a Wonderful Life” (Rated PG; 1946; 2 hours, 12 minutes). George Bailey (James Stewart) is a small-town man whose life seems so desperate that he contemplates suicide. He had always wanted to leave Bedford Falls to see the world, but circumstances and his own good heart have led him to stay. As he prepares to jump from a bridge, his guardian angel intercedes, showing him what life would have become for the residents of Bedford Falls if he had never lived.
7 p.m. Dec. 19: “It’s a Wonderful Life” (Rated PG; 1946; 2 hours, 12 minutes)
7:30 p.m. Dec. 19: “A Christmas Carol” at The Crown (Rated PG; 1984; 1 hour, 40 minutes). Christmas is reduced to nothing more than “Bah, humbug!” for Ebenezer Scrooge, a miser whose pursuit of financial success has left him a bitter and lonely old man. But Christmas Eve visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future teach him to open his heart to the spirit of Christmas.
1 p.m. Dec. 23: “White Christmas” (Not rated; 1954; 2 hours)
7 p.m. Dec. 23: “White Christmas” (Not rated; 1954; 2 hours)
