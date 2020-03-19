Because of the growing number of cancellations by venues and organizations, the following is not a comprehensive list. If you plan to attend an event, call before you go.
March
All branches of the Greensboro Public Library are closed until further notice.
Greensboro Science Center is closing through March 27.
All programs and events scheduled at Center City Park and LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro have been canceled through the end of March.
GreenHill gallery at the Greensboro Cultural Center is canceling or rescheduling all programming scheduled for March 16-April 15.
Triad Stage is canceling all performances through April 12.
All events at Carolina Theatre through the end of March have been postponed or canceled. These include: Dance Machine ANDC #1 and #2, CLRTHY, Reliably Bad with William Hinson, NCCF Stand Up Showcase with Headliner Andy Slye, Piedmont Triad Jazz Organization — A Big Band Homage
Community Theatre of Greensboro postponed its production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” scheduled through March 22.
A lecture by visual artist Ann Hamilton on March 19 at UNCG has been canceled.
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts ribbon cutting for March 20 has been canceled.
Josh Groban’s March 20 show at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
Beth David Synagogue has canceled its annual book sale on March 20.
Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo at LJVM in Winston-Salem on March 20-21 has been canceled.
Tony Bennett’s March 21 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
N.C. Folk Fest has canceled its Folk in the Park event for March 21 at LeBauer Park in Greensboro.
The Cody Johnson concert for March 21 at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex has been postponed. A new date will be announced.
Country singer Pam Tillis’ concert on March 21 at The Liberty Showcase Theatre has been postponed to Aug. 8.
The Opus concert with the Concert Band on March 21 has been canceled.
The 2020 NC Rabbit Breeders Association State Convention for March 21 at the coliseum has been canceled.
Jay Leno’s March 22 show at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
Greensboro Roller Derby’s Fan Fest! Battleground Betties vs. Mad Dollies on March 22 has been postponed. A new date is TBA.
Guilford College Bryan Series’ Sally Field lecture for March 24 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
Greensboro Symphony School Performances for March 26 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed. A new date will be announced.
The Commonheart show on March 26 at The Blind Tiger has been postponed until September.
Community Speaker Series featuring Misty Copeland has been canceled for March 25. It will be rescheduled.
UNCG’s Memes at the Museum event for March 26 at Weatherspoon Art Museum has been canceled.
RiverRun International Film Festival is canceled, including screenings in Greensboro. Refunds can be requested by April 15 at boxoffice@uncsa.edu or 336-7221-1945.
Greensboro Symphony “Name that Tune” Gala set for March 27 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed. A new date will be announced.
The Greensboro Ideal Home Show planned for March 27-29 at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum has been rescheduled for Oct. 16-18.
The Harlem Globetrotters at Greensboro Coliseum has been postponed.
Dan + Shay’s March 28 concert at Greensboro Coliseum will be postponed until Sept. 12.
Greensboro Symphony has postponed its March 28 Masterworks: Beethoven’s 9th. A new date will be announced.
Greensboro Ballet’s “Cinderella” March 28-29 will be rescheduled at a date to be announced. Princess Tea on March 29 also canceled.
Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra’s March 28 and 29 concerts at Carolina Theatre have been canceled.
Henry Cho, who was scheduled for March 28 at The Liberty Showcase Theatre has been postponed to Aug. 1.
The March 29 Public Open House at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
Fiddle and Bow Country Dancers have canceled all upcoming contra dances in Greensboro and Clemmons.
April
The 11th annual Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention, scheduled for April 3-4 at Surry Community College in Dobson has been postponed.
The Music of Cream on April 6 at Carolina Theatre has been postponed. A new date is TBA.
Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin: Together on Stage on April 7 has been postponed. A new date is TBA.
UNCG has canceled its 38th annual International Festival scheduled for April 4.
UNCG has canceled its Alumni Weekend, scheduled for April 17-18. For a list of canceled events, visit alumni.uncg.edu.
“The Price is Right Live” show scheduled for April 24 at the Tanger Center is rescheduled to Aug. 16.
Cirque du Soleil’s performances of “Ovo” April 2-5 at the Greensboro Coliseum have been canceled.
UNCG has canceled its 2020 Science Everywhere festival, which was scheduled for April 25.
Greensboro Symphony has postponed Music of Queen, which was set for April 4. The new date is Aug. 21.
Greensboro Symphony has postponed Pops: An Evening with Matthew Morrison, which was on April 18. The new date is Sept. 17.
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic scheduled for April 8 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
The April 15 Michael W. Smith concert at Carolina Theatre has been postponed. A new date is TBA.
May
Greensboro Symphony has postponed Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelssohn, which was set for May 9. A new date will be announced.
The 18th annual Spring Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance has been canceled. Ticket holders can use their tickets for the fall festival or the 2021 spring festival.
