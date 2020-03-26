Because of the growing number of cancellations by venues and organizations, the following is not a comprehensive list. If you plan to attend an event, call before you go.
March
Greensboro Coliseum box office is closed.
All branches of the Greensboro Public Library are closed until further notice.
Greensboro Science Center is closing through April 30, possibly longer.
All programs and events scheduled at Center City Park and LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro have been canceled through the end of March.
All public events at Greensboro College have been canceled for the rest of the semester.
GreenHill gallery at the Greensboro Cultural Center is canceling or rescheduling all programming scheduled through April 15.
The High Point Arts Council and the Centennial Station Arts Center are closed to the public until further notice.
The High Point Museum is closed to the public and all programs, events and meetings have been canceled through April 15.
Triad Stage has postponed all scheduled productions.
All events at Carolina Theatre at least through April 15 have been postponed or canceled.
UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum is closed until further notice. Find its collection online at weatherspoonart.org/collection.
Greensboro Symphony School Performances for March 26 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed. A new date will be announced.
The Commonheart show on March 26 at The Blind Tiger has been postponed until September.
UNCG’s Memes at the Museum event for March 26 at Weatherspoon Art Museum has been canceled.
RiverRun International Film Festival is canceled, including screenings in Greensboro. Refunds can be requested by April 15 at boxoffice@uncsa.edu or 336-7221-1945.
Greensboro Symphony “Name that Tune” Gala set for March 27 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed. A new date will be announced.
The Greensboro Ideal Home Show planned for March 27-29 at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum has been rescheduled for Oct. 16-18.
The Harlem Globetrotters at Greensboro Coliseum has been postponed.
The Short Story Writers Round Table Meeting planned for March 28 at Deep Roots Market has been canceled.
Dan + Shay’s March 28 concert at Greensboro Coliseum will be postponed until Sept. 12.
Greensboro Symphony has postponed its March 28 Masterworks: Beethoven’s 9th. A new date will be announced.
Greensboro Ballet’s “Cinderella” March 28-29 will be rescheduled at a date to be announced. Princess Tea on March 29 also canceled.
Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra’s March 28 and 29 concerts at Carolina Theatre have been canceled.
Henry Cho, who was scheduled for March 28 at The Liberty Showcase Theatre has been postponed to Aug. 1.
The Hirsch Center Qigong Workshop scheduled for March 28 has been postponed. No new date is set.
Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs meeting schedule for March 28 has been postponed. No new date has been set.
The March 29 Public Open House at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
Fiddle and Bow Country Dancers have canceled all upcoming contra dances in Greensboro and Clemmons.
Greensboro Beautiful has canceled or postponed any upcoming events.
April
Gate City Quilt Guild has canceled the April 2 meeting.
Greensboro Swinging Stars Square Dance Club scheduled for April 2 and April 9 at Lindley Recreation Center have been canceled.
The 11th annual Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention, scheduled for April 3-4 at Surry Community College in Dobson has been postponed.
Greensboro Symphony has postponed “Music of Queen,” which was set for April 4. The new date is Aug. 21
The Pattie LaBelle concert at Tanger Center scheduled for April 17 has been rescheduled for Aug. 15.
The Music of Cream on April 6 at Carolina Theatre has been postponed. A new date is TBA.
Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin: Together on Stage on April 7 has been postponed. A new date is TBA.
UNCG has canceled its 38th annual International Festival scheduled for April 4.
The Millennium Tour 2020 at the Greensboro coliseum, originally scheduled for April 11, has been postponed until July 24.
UNCG has canceled its Alumni Weekend, scheduled for April 17-18. For a list of canceled events, visit alumni.uncg.edu.
Celebration of Seagrove Potters Spring Pottery Tour and Kiln Opening has been postponed. No new date is set.
“The Price is Right Live” show scheduled for April 24 at the Tanger Center is rescheduled to Aug. 16.
Cirque du Soleil’s performances of “Ovo” April 2-5 at the Greensboro Coliseum have been canceled.
UNCG has canceled its 2020 Science Everywhere festival, which was scheduled for April 25.
Greensboro Symphony has postponed Pops: An Evening with Matthew Morrison, which was on April 18. The new date is Sept. 17.
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic scheduled for April 8 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
The April 15 Michael W. Smith concert at Carolina Theatre has been postponed. A new date is TBA.
WWE NXT at the Fieldhouse, Greensboro Coliseum, originally scheduled for April 19, has been postponed until Nov. 6.
May
Greensboro Symphony has postponed Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelssohn, which was set for May 9. A new date will be announced.
The 18th annual Spring Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance has been canceled. Ticket holders can use their tickets for the fall festival or the 2021 spring festival.
