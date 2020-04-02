Because of the growing number of cancellations by venues and organizations, the following is not a comprehensive list. If you plan to attend an event, call before you go.
April
Gate City Quilt Guild has canceled the April 2 meeting.
Greensboro Swinging Stars Square Dance Club scheduled for April 2 and April 9 at Lindley Recreation Center have been canceled.
The 11th annual Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention, scheduled for April 3-4 at Surry Community College in Dobson has been postponed.
The Music of Cream on April 6 at Carolina Theatre has been postponed. A new date is TBA.
UNCG has canceled its 38th annual International Festival scheduled for April 4.
UNCG has canceled its Alumni Weekend, scheduled for April 17-18. For a list of canceled events, visit alumni.uncg.edu.
Celebration of Seagrove Potters Spring Pottery Tour and Kiln Opening has been postponed. No new date is set.
UNCG has canceled its 2020 Science Everywhere festival, which was scheduled for April 25.
The April 15 Michael W. Smith concert at Carolina Theatre has been postponed. A new date is TBA.
May
The 18th annual Spring Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance has been canceled. Ticket holders can use their tickets for the fall festival or the 2021 spring festival.
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.
Rescheduled events: Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date. No exchange necessary.
Canceled events: Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded to the original form of payment. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Please visit GreensboroColiseum.com for updates.
Events that have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled:
2020 YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championships (March 31-April 3, Greensboro Aquatic Center), canceled
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’ (April 2-5, Greensboro Coliseum), canceled.
GCY Long Course Single Day Splash (April 4, Greensboro Aquatic Center), canceled.
College Club Swimming Championships (April 4-9, Greensboro Aquatic Center), canceled.
Carolina Cobras vs. West Virginia (April 10, Greensboro Coliseum), postponed.
Millennium Tour 2020 (April 11, Greensboro Coliseum), rescheduled for July 24.
STAR Aquatics Friday Night Races (April 17 and 24, Greensboro Aquatic Center), canceled.
Aventura in concert (April 18, Greensboro Coliseum), rescheduled for July 22.
Assisted Living: The Musical (April 16-19, Odeon Theatre), canceled.
WWE NXT (April 19, Fieldhouse), rescheduled for Nov. 6.
For King & Country in concert (April 19, Greensboro Coliseum), rescheduled for June 13.
Shinedown in concert (April 21, Piedmont Hall), rescheduled for Sept. 1.
2020 Central Carolina Festival (April 22-26, Coliseum parking lot), canceled.
Green Queen Bingo (April 24, The Terrace), canceled.
Carolina Cobras vs. Orlando (April 25, Greensboro Coliseum), postponed.
Special Olympics N.C. Invitational (April 26, Greensboro Aquatic Center), canceled.
NF in concert (April 28, Special Events Center), rescheduled for July 26.
Feed the Streetz Tour (May 2, Greensboro Coliseum), rescheduled for Aug. 1.
Dance Gavin Dance in concert (May 15, Piedmont Hall), postponed.
Kane Brown in concert (May 17, Greensboro Coliseum), rescheduled for Oct. 24.
Kevin Gates in concert (June 11, Greensboro Coliseum), postponed.
Tanger Center
Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.
Rescheduled events: Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date. No exchange necessary.
Canceled events: Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded to the original form of payment. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Please visit TangerCenter.com for updates.
Events that have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled:
Greensboro Symphony presents The Music of Queen (April 4), rescheduled for Aug. 21.
Sesame Street Live (April 8), canceled.
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (April 14), rescheduled for Feb. 17, 2021.
Home Free in concert (April 15), rescheduled for Aug. 27.
Patti LaBelle in concert (April 17), rescheduled for Aug. 15.
Greensboro Symphony POPS: An Evening with Matthew Morrison (April 18), rescheduled for Sept. 17.
Guilford College Bryan Series presents Colson Whitehead (April 23), postponed.
The Price is Right Live (April 24), rescheduled for Aug. 16.
Darci Lynne & Friends (April 25), rescheduled for July 11.
Bachelor Live on Stage (April 29), canceled.
Ronnie Milsap in concert (May 2), rescheduled for July 31.
Comedian Nate Bargatze (May 3), postponed.
Chicago (the band) in concert (May 7), rescheduled for Dec. 17.
Smashing Pumpkins in concert (May 8), rescheduled for Oct. 6.
Greensboro Symphony Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelsson (May 9), postponed.
Comedian Bert Kreischer (May 14) , rescheduled for Aug. 29.
Celtic Woman (June 4),
Chicago (the musical) (June 16-18), postponed.
