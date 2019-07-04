Rattling cross-country in a shabby van is a right of passage for many young bands, a bonding experience that turns fledgling touring musical collectives into seasoned road dawgs. For Lexington, Ky., rockers C2 and the Brothers Reed, the van experience not only schooled them in road doggery, but gave them an album title as well.
“It kinda started a joke. We had a ‘99 Astro van that always gave us problems,” singer/bassist Cameron Clark said last week from a tour stop in Georgia.
The van was a finicky starter, often balking at its appointed task of hauling the band — guitarist Kelly Reed, drummer Kody Reed, keyboardist James Weishar and Clark — to their shows.
A few years back, the $1,500 conveyance broke down on the way to a show just down the road from their hometown. A passing trucker took pity on the stranded travelers, agreeing to haul them and their equipment to the gig in Paducah. After the show, once again due to the kindness of strangers, the band was ferried back to the van, which gave them false hope by temporarily returning to life. But after logging a few smoky miles down the road, it gave up the ghost again, coasting lifelessly into a weigh station.
Broke, bedraggled and stranded, the band spent the night, with so little stretch-out room in the makeshift inn that keyboardist Weishar was relegated to sleeping underneath the vehicle.
Then even a tow the next day turned into an ordeal. “The tow truck only held two of us, so Cameron and I stayed in the back of the van,” Weishar recalls. “There was police officers waiting for us at the next exit. We didn’t get in trouble, but the van wouldn’t run. It took us two days to get home, a three-hour drive home. The cop said, ‘I don’t even know what to charge you all with other than being idiots.’”
But it did give them the title of their sophomore release, 2014’s “The Weigh Station.” The album was released the year before after the band opened for Scott Weiland and the Stone Temple Pilots, just four days after Weishar joined.
The band members are old-school soul music fans, with a reverence for Otis Redding, and a worshipful attitude towards Little Richard, prompting background shouts of “The Originator” and “The Architect” from fellow band members when Clark mentions him as an influence. Despite Clark’s soulful vocals, this is not a retro soul band, but a hard-rocking quartet that stretches out into metal riffs at times, going from sounding like the Marshall Tucker Band on “Smokin’ Gun” from “Weigh Station” to pulse-pounding industrial rockers on their latest single “Molly.”
Their just-released short film, “No Pressure” is a rock opera, a call from the younger generation to pick up the slack and get things straightened out, acted out by a pre-teen cast in the film.
But in real life, the band seems to have some trouble keeping their feet on the ground. Clark had mentioned the band doing some river relaxing on their day off at a tour stop in Macon, Ga. But a little research uncovers an incident with the band on the same spot several years ago that left keyboardist Weishar treed.
“Don’t know how you heard about this,” he says as the band laughs in the background. “There’s a big rope swing on the top of a tree, you’re supposed to grab the bottom of the rope, walk up to the bank and swing off, and these guys said they’d heard about somebody climbing up the rope all the way to the top of the tree, then jumping off the tree.”
Weishar adopted the suggested technique but soon ran into trouble. “I climbed up the rope, got to the top of the tree, then froze like a cat in the top of the tree. Then I realized there was no way I could jump, cause the clearance wasn’t low enough or deep enough, and I had a bunch of drunk people screamin’ at me, ‘Do it!’ Do it! Jump!’ I was exhausted from climbing up that rope, then I just sat up there, waited for everybody to get bored with me, then worked my way down.”
“So now, we’re back here, and I’m going for round two. This time I’m gonna jump. (But) I’m not going anywhere near that tree again.”
Just in case Weishar’s treeing inclinations or their weigh station van’s antics doesn’t draw enough attention, the band has a ritual they observe when crossing state lines that’s sure to give observers cause for consternation. The band dons wigs, sticks its collective hands out the window, and makes them into crab claws, with one member delegated to squeeze squeaks from a toy turkey.
“It doesn’t make much sense to anybody, even us, but it keeps things interesting,” Weishar says. “Just happened over time, lots of driving and lots of state crossings. It’s become a tradition.”
And if all else fails, there’s a fifth member of the band who helps out. “Paul was a mannequin that was at my dad’s work, originally used to demonstrate how to handle chemical spills, and they were getting rid of him. He was just gonna use it for target practice. So basically, we just saved his life,” Clark says of the American flag-clad figure that sits on the side of the stage during their shows. “We brought him on the road with us, and he’s been a member ever since. We give him an oboe solo once every blue moon. He gets all the ladies. He’s definitely the most popular member. He’s onstage every show.”
But behind the window dressing, the band operates on a basic concept.
“We just like making music we enjoy,” Clark says, “and hope other people feel the same way.”