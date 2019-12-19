It’s a unique Christmas present for the whole family, a gift for the ears, heart and soul. Since its inception in 1959 by Eva Wiseman, The Burlington Boys Choir has been bringing classical and celestial sounds to area aficionados, as well as for presidents.
Old-fashioned traditions will be on display at the choir’s next appearance at the Moravian Love Feast this weekend at Old Brick Church in Burlington.
“It’s a German/Moravian tradition,” Woodson Faulkner, accompanist/vocal coach for the choir, explained. “It’s not communion, it’s not bread and wine, but sweet rolls and coffee, sort of a traditional sharing of a symbolic meal together. We do a slightly modified version. Basically it’s reading scripture, Christmas scripture, singing anthems, and sharing the sweet rolls and coffee by candlelight.”
The choir program — and Wiseman — established a reputation early on for excellence. Wiseman received a presidential service medal for the choir’s 1971 Christmas performance for the Nixons, returning in 1984 to perform for the Reagans.
By all accounts, Wiseman was a formidable presence with a strong personality and an immovable opinion. “Speaking in superlatives about something that had just happened, usually something with which she was associated, she would often turn to you and say, ‘I thought that was excellent/beautiful, don’t you think so too?’ And, of course, everyone would agree,” said choir director Bill Allred, who took over in 1993 after a short stint as Wiseman’s assistant. “During the height of her influence in Burlington, she was known by most everyone, having taught at least half of the population. Loved by many, feared by some, she remains a significant part of Burlington’s history.”
The first director of music for the Burlington City Schools, Wiseman began recruiting boys between the ages of 9 and 14 for her choir in 1958 with the first performance at the Burlington Elks club the following year.
“Ms. Wiseman was old school in the sense that she was a no-nonsense disciplinarian, this is the way we do things, pretty strict on behavior,” said Faulkner, who came along soon after Allred took over as director. “She was organized, she was passionate about it. ... You did not misbehave.”
In addition to training the boys in classical and religious music performance, Wiseman also tutored the boys in etiquette, compiling a book they used as a guideline to get along in society.
“That’s still around,” Woodson said of the book. “We’ve sort of gotten away from that tradition. We’ve had to adjust to the times. It’s no longer feasible to get everybody in the same place at the same time to do a summer camp where we can spend time on etiquette.”
Woodson said that now the primary focus is music. “It’s still an activity in which the boys do learn self-discipline, respect of others, sharing, working together,” he said. “Those kinds of traditional ideals are still practiced.”
The work focuses on classical and religious music. Even though Wiseman‘s model for the choir was the Vienna Boys choir, unlike that organization, the Burlington Boys Choir has not adopted much secular music in their programs.
Allred said he doesn’t particularly care for pop music and feels that young people already have enough exposure to that type of music. Some world music is included in the choir’s repertoire as it was in the choir’s 60th anniversary concert in May, and occasionally some old Broadway show tunes may be included.
“It’s a fun thing to do to get to see young boys become enamored with classical music, learning how to sing,” Faulkner said. “I teach voice as well at the Music Academy of North Carolina. So being able to see them grow as vocalists and musicians and appreciators of classic music, I have an interest in that — to keep that going is an important thing culturally.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.