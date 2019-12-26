GREENSBORO — The last time Ben Crawford sang with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra in 2014, he already had played big roles on Broadway in “Les Miserables,” “Shrek the Musical” and “Big Fish.”
Then came major parts in “On the Twentieth Century” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Now he sings an iconic role in the longest-running show in Broadway history: the title character in “The Phantom of the Opera.”
In April 2018, Crawford became the 16th actor in 31 years to take on the title role of the dark, disfigured musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opera House.
(And no, he’s no relation to Michael Crawford, who originated the role.)
“It’s very surreal to me, still,” Crawford said from New York on his day off last week. “A part like this changes your life in a sense. I am very fortunate to be able to do it and to wear that mask.”
On New Year’s Eve — when “Phantom” goes dark for the night — Crawford will return to the city to perform with the Greensboro Symphony in a Pops concert at Westover Church.
Evan Feldman, the symphony’s principal guest conductor, will lead the orchestra.
This concert will mark Crawford’s second trip to the Triad this month.
In mid-December, he came to Burlington Day School to teach students, then perform in Whitley Hall at Elon University.
One of the “Phantom” conductors knows Marshall Qualls, who works at Burlington Day.
“It was cool to go down there and do something attached to Broadway for this school and spread the joy of music,” Crawford said.
Ben Crawford and three other singers had performed with the symphony on New Year’s Eve 2014, said Lisa Crawford (no relation), symphony president and CEO.
“We actually had booked another singer and he stepped in at last minute,” Lisa Crawford said of Crawford and that 2014 concert.
Crawford calls his upcoming performance with the Greensboro Symphony “Broadway and Beyond.” It includes pop, Billy Joel, standards, and Broadway from composers and lyricists Lerner and Loewe, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
And of course, he will sing “The Music of the Night” from “Phantom.”
“I’ve tried to pull from every generation and genre, and give a concert where there’s going to be something that everyone will like,” he said. “I’m excited to come back down to Greensboro and have a good time on New Year’s Eve. What a great way to end the decade.”
He will fly to Greensboro that morning, perform here that night, then return to New York on New Year’s Day for a show.
Crawford himself has had quite an ending to the decade, as he plays the famous man behind the mask.
The New York production opened at the Majestic Theatre on Jan. 26, 1988. It went on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Although Crawford is on stage in “Phantom” for only about 20 minutes, he’s really “on” during that time, he says in a video blog that he’s creating for Broadway.com.
“Imagine another lead role where you are on stage for an hour and a half of a show and compress it into 20 minutes,” he said of playing the Phantom. “That’s what it is, really... You realize your hands and wrists and forearms get tired, because there is this controlled elegance to him in a lot of moments. He is a very tense kind of guy all the time.”
“Even when you’re not on stage,” Crawford said, “you are coming backstage and getting your makeup retouched or you’re changing costumes or it’s a bathroom break really quick. It’s all very mapped out.”
He describes what that is like.
“After that first entrance I come back to the dressing room, take the mask off and use a powder puff to push the sweat out of the prosthetics — which is gross, I know, but it’s what I do,” he said. “I have two coconut waters as I sit and watch whatever sport is on that night on my television. I have maybe five, 10 minutes there until I’ve got to get ready to go and finish the act. It’s like that every night.”
It’s also fun.
“It still has pinch-me moments in it, where you just feel very lucky to do what you do,” Crawford said.
Crawford just signed a contract that will keep him in “Phantom” at least until October 2020.
“I will stay with the show until I fall apart or go crazy,” he said.
