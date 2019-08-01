Brit Floyd, billed as the world’s greatest Pink Floyd tribute show, is touring with an ambitious 40th anniversary retrospective of English band Pink Floyd’s rock opera, “The Wall.” And the group pulls into Greensboro on Aug. 4 at White Oak Amphitheatre.
Released in November 1979, the semi-autobiographical concept album from the mind of Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters, “The Wall” proved to be one of the top-selling albums of all time.
Brit Floyd looks to faithfully recreate the progressive and psychedelic Pink Floyd experience, including a million-dollar light show, lasers, large circle screen, inflatables and theatrics.
The group will perform from “The Wall,” along with gems from “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals” and “The Division Bell.”