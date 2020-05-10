Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT..TEMPERATURES WILL DIP BRIEFLY TO BETWEEN 30 AND 32 DEGREES, EXCEPT 32 TO 35 DEGREES IN URBAN AREAS. * WHERE...MOST OF THE PIEDMONT AND THE NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN. * WHEN...THROUGH 8 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY HARM CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. ABOVE-GROUND PIPES FROM IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS COULD ALSO BE DAMAGED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. REMOVE HOSES FROM OUTDOOR BIBBS. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD COVER ABOVE-GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&