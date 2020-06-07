“Who takes the eye takes all,” said Mary Lowndes of the Artists’ Suffrage League in the early 1900s, neatly summarizing the need for striking graphics on the banners that suffragists were making for their marches.
Lowndes’s statement could serve as the motto for all those who attempt to persuade by visual means. “The Poster,” edited by Gill Saunders and Margaret Timmers of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, is a beautiful and entertaining account of the history of the medium, illustrated with examples drawn from the museum’s extensive collection.
It was the development of the large-scale color lithographic technique, with images composed of several pieces that could be pasted together into one picture, that made possible the explosion of graphic media campaigns in the 19th century. The artists who turned their talents to such designs make an impressive roster. Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Alphonse Mucha and Aubrey Beardsley were early practitioners of an art form that would be continued a century later.
The history of posters has been a battle between word and image, simplicity and complexity.
“Maximum meaning. Minimum means,” was the byword of influential 20th-century designer Abram Games. On the other hand, “The Poster” tells us that during San Francisco’s psychedelic era, designers often “deliberately ignored traditional rules of poster design — that lettering should be legible, the message communicated immediately and disturbing colors avoided.”
Essays in “The Poster” detail the change in images, methods and public response over the years, sometimes looking back at “humorous” imagery that would now seem problematic. By the “Mad Men” era, poster advertising had shifted from artwork to photography. The artist had been replaced by the graphic designer working with a creative team within an ad agency.
While money spent on poster advertising dropped drastically as television advertising became ascendant, some poster campaigns still broke through. The shock value of the United Colors of Benetton campaigns during the 1980s and ‘90s, with images of a priest and nun kissing or a man dying of AIDS, drew plenty of attention to the brand.
A chapter titled “The Poster in the Digital Age” is a fascinating look at the current scene, when posters composed of paper or vinyl are being replaced by digital billboards, with images that are visible for a few seconds. Yet the fleeting image is not the only survivor of the poster today. Social media platforms have added a new, smaller dimension.
Homemade posters, photographed at rallies, go viral as they spread across Facebook and Twitter. What compels us to take note of such a poster — a witty slogan or a harmonious blend of line and color? Nineteenth-century poster artists would recognize the question as a familiar one.
