If there is a magic trick “Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts,” it’s that Kate Racculia somehow has managed to make a series of outlandish events seem reasonably believable. The premise stretches credulity: A billionaire dies, but leaves a treasure hunt with clues planted across Boston.
The pivotal character, Tuesday Mooney, is introverted, Goth-fashioned and a masterful investigator for a hospital seeking wealthy financial donors. Her childhood best friend, who disappeared mysteriously and is presumed dead, occasionally talks to her. A teenage neighbor across the hall, whom Tuesday tutors, dreams of somehow being able to contact her dead mother. Oh, and this all takes place in October.
The result is a quirky mix that delves into how grief affects us and how friendships and romance turn on a dime.
The emerging messages are bright: Be generous now. Don’t cheat your friendships. Become the person you’re looking for. They sound so simple, out of context, but in the bewilderingly entertaining context of events, they actually seem like words to live by. And that’s a bit of sleight-of-psyche that’s a delight to encounter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.