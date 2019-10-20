In her first novel, Linda Bledsoe offers a grim look into the dark side of life in the southern Appalachians. It’s the story of Jessie, the oldest child in a poverty-stricken family in the southern Virginia hills, starting sometime in the late 1950s.
The family has much more to deal with than lack of means. The father is horribly abusive, an alcoholic with a violent temper, and the mother is unable or unwilling to help herself and her children. Jessie and her younger sister and brother endure things no child should, and they see things no child should see.
The children are always deprived: of enough food, a stable home, decent clothes and toys, for sure, but also love, care, attention and emotional support.
From the beginning, we understand that Jessie’s plight is especially dire. Scarred by an accident, Jessie is considered more or less worthless by everyone, including her parents. Yet, as the oldest child in the family, she’s often called upon — or takes it upon herself — to fill the void and take on responsibility beyond her years.
She tries to make sense of her world and her conflicting emotions, the pull of family ties warring with her resentments.
The one good thing in Jessie’s existence is Granny Isabelle, who has lived through more than her own share of hard times. Seeing something in Jessie that no one else takes time to notice, Granny Isabelle tries to inspire her to believe that she can rise above her circumstances. The Bible informs much of Granny Isabelle’s beliefs and advice; the novel’s title refers to the scriptural eye of the needle, and she tries to convince Jessie that the child can make it through.
Bledsoe, with roots in Eden and Stuart, Va., has spent more than 30 years as a family nurse practitioner and has a master’s degree in counseling psychology. She obviously knows about the plight of children in abusive situations, and her biography suggests she also knows about rising above circumstances. From the book’s dedication “to wounded children everywhere” and to adults who have survived “horrible denigration” in their childhoods, she makes her purpose clear. She wants to encourage people to overcome “familial patterns,” heal their own wounds and “leave behind a different legacy.”
Without a doubt, Bledsoe makes the desperate lives of children such as Jessie horribly real. In scene after scene, we feel her terror, confusion and anger as she watches her father beat her mother or waits for the blows she knows are coming her way. Jessie and her younger siblings wet themselves so often that at times, the story itself seems soaked in urine and snot.
We also feel Jessie’s despair, as any glimmer of hope of something better is soon dashed, and as even the teachers at school seem to assume the worst about her, writing her off as someone who can’t learn and isn’t to be trusted.
The question for the prospective reader is this: What do you want in a novel?
If you want a powerful fictional representation of the horrors of being an abused child in a poverty-stricken, benighted family, this may be the book for you.
But if you’re looking for any relief from that representation, you may not want to read this book. The grim story grinds on, unrelentingly.
In many ways, the book seems more memoir than novel, as there’s very little plot to make the reader want to keep going. Terrible incidents of abuse, poverty and disappointment in Jessie’s childhood pile up for some 200 pages.
Then Bledsoe offers a dizzying, fast-forward account of Jessie’s dropping out of school, marrying, having a couple of children and being abandoned by her husband. By book’s end Jessie, in a remarkably few pages, makes it through the needle’s eye, finding success and a new life — but the reader doesn’t really know how, so the transformation is difficult to believe.
Bledsoe also uses an exaggerated, heavy Southern dialect, which grows annoying. She mixes that dialect unevenly with passages that seem overwritten — “Frustration and saline-oniony tears poured profusely down my cheeks in defeat” … “... prohibitive curtain-drawn windows disallowed sunshine ...”
And there are frequent mini-lectures about the psychology of poverty and abuse: “To people like us, for the most part, abnormal things seem right and feel normal. There doesn’t seem to be any other way in life but the one that was unlike the lives others lived. Family has all the answers, even if they are nonsensical ...” Then, just a few pages later, “In the clutches of poverty, the abnormal things just seemed right and felt normal and like there was no other way in live. Family members held all the answers to life in that moment of time.”
And on it goes.
This is not a book for everyone, but it has its merits. “Through the Needle’s Eye” won Mercer University Press’ Ferrol Sams Award, given for “the best manuscript that speaks to the human condition in a Southern context.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.