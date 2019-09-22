Martin Clark has seen and heard it all, presiding for many years over circuit court just across the state line in Stuart and Martinsville, Va. He’s seen broken lives, violence, drink and drugs, cruelty, good intentions gone very wrong, lies, excuses, heartbreak, evil, compassion … humanity.
He’s a genius at taking all that, mixing in his extensive legal expertise and a healthy dose of wry humor, and coming up with very good novels that win awards and frequent, well-deserved praise as the best legal thrillers going. He may not be quite as well known as the likes of John Grisham, but having just retired from the bench after 27 years, he ought to have more time to write. They’d better watch out.
“The Substitution Order,” Clark’s fifth novel, is another outstanding one, a story rich with atmosphere, memorable characters — word is, people in Patrick and Henry counties are having fun seeing how many real people they can identify — and intriguing plot twists and surprises.
Kevin Moore has been a hotshot lawyer, happily married and rising fast. But one summer he crashes off the rails, experiments with drugs and makes a few disastrous decisions. Almost overnight, he’s disbarred, his wife has left him, and if anything goes wrong, he could be serving time.
Kevin admits his mistakes, mends his ways and tries to pick up the pieces. Barred from his passion and his livelihood — practicing law — he takes a job in a sandwich shop in Stuart and moves in as caretaker on a friend’s farm in Meadows of Dan.
The sandwich shop is about as low end as it can get. It’s called SUBstitution because it’s a cheap knockoff of the popular Subway chain. Among Kevin’s duties are various strategies designed to make customers think the bread is really freshly baked and to save money, even at the expense of quality and maybe safety.
His main friends are a pup he rescued from the dumpster and a 20-year-old computer genius working at the restaurant to try to earn money for college.
Kevin has sunk so low that he thinks things can’t get much worse — until they do. A mysterious stranger shows up at the SUBstitution, and soon Kevin begins to realize he’s the victim of a scam apparently perpetrated by unscrupulous people taking advantage of his unaccustomed vulnerability. Then he has a stroke. And, naturally, his medical insurance has lapsed.
The scam has to do with something that happened during Kevin’s troubled last summer as a practicing lawyer, and the perpetrators expect him and his insurance company to reach a settlement.
Kevin, however, driven by outrage and frustration, knowing he’s right in this case, is ready to fight.
And then really bad things start to happen, and he’s facing more charges, serious prison time and no chance of ever getting his law license back.
He’s the accused, not the clever lawyer now, and it seems that once you’ve done one thing wrong, everybody is inclined to believe you’re guilty, and to disbelieve any defense you offer. Especially if that defense sounds like a far-fetched conspiracy theory.
More than Clark’s earlier books, “The Substitution Order” is ingeniously plotted, with Kevin’s legal — and sometimes not so legal — machinations offering up surprises right to the end.
Readers from our area will enjoy familiar scenes from the neighboring hill country in Virginia, and Clark has his characters venture down into the Triad when they need an airport or a major hospital. Clark, a graduate of Davidson College, knows Piedmont North Carolina well.
He also knows the law, how it can be used and misused, and a great deal about the foibles of human nature.
