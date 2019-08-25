When Marianne tossed out the idea of starting a low-residency master of fine arts program in creative writing aimed at evangelical Christians, she was joking, of course.
It was something she imagined, laughingly, on late nights during her grad school days, when she had had a few too many mojitos. The idea was born of her experience as a scholarship participant in a poetry workshop, when several of her fellow students were earnest evangelicals with money to burn.
It was an outrageous fantasy about taking money from these Christians, whom she considers self-righteous and hypocritical, not to mention devoted to nearly every cause that appalls her.
Marianne is a liberal and an atheist, having lost whatever faith she might have had — in God, or just about anyone or anything for that matter — when her mother died young.
So she’s horrified and flabbergasted when Eric, her former fiance, and his brother, Mark, a venture capitalist, offer her a job running just such a writing program they are proposing to start in a decrepit motel their great-aunt owns on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
But what else can she do? Marianne has been struggling, living out the dream her mother imparted to her when she was growing up in rural Virginia, that of living in New York and making it as a poet.
But now, struggling to make ends meet as a teacher, her writing stalled, she is about to be kicked out of her apartment building as it’s converted to condos. What choice does she have?
So Marianne finds herself in the old motel, slogging through stacks of appalling applications from earnest Christians who want to come to the Genesis Inspirational Writing Ranch for a two-week residency.
Then the first students arrive.
And then Mark finds a willing investor in God’s Word, God’s World, a business that develops shady for-profit schools of various kinds for the “Christian market.”
This is a book about and for our times, one that can actually make you laugh in the midst of shaking your head over the latest outrages in the day’s news.
Belle Boggs, who teaches in the Master of Fine Arts program at N.C. State in Raleigh, has written a novel that is insightful, hilarious, highly entertaining and, in the end, wise and even inspiring.
It’s a satire of the evangelical movement and the commercialization of Christianity as well as of “for profit” writing programs. And while the satire is right on target — and often very funny — it’s also written with compassion. In spite of herself and her own prejudices, Marianne comes to see the people who come to the “ranch” as individuals. She even likes some of them. She even, despite their polar differences in political and religious beliefs, finds some common ground.
And then the hurricane approaches …
This is one of the most entertaining novels you’ll read all year, but it’s hardly just cheap laughs. Boggs has a discerning eye and feel for what American culture is like right now, and she manages to convey the nuances that people on both sides of the political divide have trouble seeing. She does so in a way that seems completely natural and effortless.
“The Gulf,” you come to see, is a lot more than that body of water. It’s the many things that divide us, nationally and personally.
Read this book. It might help you keep your sanity as the election season gathers steam.