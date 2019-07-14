Be forewarned if you read Mesha Maren’s first novel.
It’s beautifully, powerfully, exquisitely written.
Maren, who’s been the Kenan Visiting Writer at the UNC-Chapel Hill for the 2018-19 academic year, is an impeccable writer, and this book is full of marvelous prose.
But “Sugar Run” is about a side of American life that’s decidedly not beautiful, about the sort of people you’d try to avoid — if you were even aware of their existence — and about rough times in a hard place.
This is the story of Jodi McCarty, who’s surprised to find herself suddenly released from prison after having spent more than half her life locked up for murdering her girlfriend.
The story moves skillfully back and forth between what happens to Jodi, now 35, as she tries to start life over, and what happened back in 1989, when she was 17 and made some woefully bad decisions.
Jodi wants to redeem herself and rebuild the life she remembers nostalgically on her grandmother’s land in the mountains of West Virginia. But first, she boards a Greyhound bus for a small town in Georgia where she hopes to tend to some unfinished business by way of making amends. She intends to keep a promise to save the younger brother of Paula, the lover she killed all those years ago.
In that Georgia backwater, she meets and falls in love with Miranda, a vulnerable but manipulative young woman who’s running away from a bad marriage with a has-been country music singer.
When Jodi, Miranda, Miranda’s young sons and Ricky, Paula’s now-grown brother, make their way to West Virginia, Jodi finds that going home isn’t as easy as she had hoped. In fact, home isn’t really there anymore.
They become squatters on Jodi’s family land, which was sold for unpaid taxes years earlier.
The mountain refuge she idealized is now polluted by fracking and the opioid epidemic. And despite any resolve or hope for making a new life, Jodi and Miranda keep making self-destructive and dangerous choices.
Reading “Sugar Run” is much like reading a dystopian novel, except that you know that the world Maren is depicting isn’t some imagined future state — it’s a reality that more than a few Americans live in now.
Maren, whose brief bio says she’s been a National Endowment of the Arts Writing Fellow at the Beckley Federal Correctional Institution, writes convincingly about Jodi and those around her on the fringes of society.
Having grown up in rural West Virginia, she knows the beauties and dangers of the land she’s describing, and she brings it to life with careful detail.
In spite of ourselves, in spite of all the maddening mistakes we see her making, we begin to empathize with Jodi and hope that she can find her way, if not back, at least to some version of a life worth living.
Maren’s fine writing helps to make us care about Jodi, despite her many flaws. On the very first page of the novel, she takes us into Jodi’s head as she’s about to regain her freedom:
“Perhaps, Jodi thought, release was like diving, or rising rather. You could die from that, she’d heard, coming up from the ocean floor altogether too fast. Something got in your blood.”
That’s just the first of many finely honed, effective passages.
This is a book about loss, and families, and mistakes and escaping the past. It will get into your head and your heart.