World War II is over, and those who made it through are trying to figure out how to rebuild their lives in a changed world.
In London, Livy Nash isn’t handling things particularly well. She spent the war as an undercover agent in France, relishing the opportunity to do her part against the Nazis in the company of other daring and dedicated people. But she was betrayed by someone she’d trusted, and she saw the only man she’d ever loved executed.
Now she’s barely scraping by in a job she hates, proofreading an advice column for ladies. She’s not doing a particularly good job of battling her loneliness, she’s drinking too much, and she’s chronically behind on her rent.
Livy’s life is spiraling downward — until she meets Ian Fleming. Yes, the Ian Fleming whom we now know as the creator of the inimitable James Bond recruits Livy to work as an agent again, posing as a reporter. He enlists her in a mission that’s close to her heart: to help track down the man who betrayed her and killed her lover.
So Livy, delighted at the opportunity and bent on confronting the villain who ruined her life, heads to Paris once again.
The author of this tale, Michael Huie, is well known in Triad theater circles. He’s acted in many productions in the area, has written several plays and has taught theater at Wake Forest, High Point and N.C. A&T State universities. He’s also been a newspaper journalist.
In Spitfire, his first novel, Huie demonstrates that he’s also quite gifted at writing spy thrillers.
The lively story has plenty of twists and turns, but not to the point that it’s difficult to follow or remember who’s who.
The atmosphere, whether in England or Paris, comes alive with rich details.
The political situation is interesting, as wary former allies try to sort out who can be trusted now and how to get an edge in the new world order.
Maybe the best thing about this tale is the heroine. Livy Nash is from Lancashire, the daughter of a French mother and an English father. She’s used to Londoners writing her off as some sort of bumpkin.
She’s tough, irreverent, likely to say what she thinks and to act on impulse, even if it means ignoring orders or putting herself in danger. She is, in short, a “spitfire.”
She’s also believable as a young woman, to Huie’s credit. Some male authors who create female protagonists for their mysteries or thrillers depict those women more or less as attractive, sexy women with the emotions and outlook of a man. Some create female characters who seem mostly to fulfill masculine fantasies about how women should look, feel and behave.
Huie has avoided those pitfalls. Livy is brave and headstrong, but she also has credible doubts, fears and emotions. She’s tough, but also vulnerable and carrying a burden of sadness. Readers will shake their heads at times but mostly cheer her on as she pushes forward in her quest for justice.
She’s someone you’ll want to see again, and there are promising signs that Huie plans to make this book the start of a Livy Nash series. I’ll be eagerly awaiting the next one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.