Emily Herring Wilson’s “remembrance of Archie Ammons” is a work of art and a work of the heart.
It is a book that should be treasured by anyone who loves poetry, or good writing, or Wake Forest (the college that grew into a university) or eastern North Carolina (Ammons’ “home country”), or simply an insightful reflection on an enduring friendship between two remarkable people.
The art begins with the watercolor self-portrait of Ammons peering at the world from the book’s front cover. That paperback cover is heavy, high quality stock with gatefolds offering more of the watercolors the poet Ammons created, as we learn in the book, as a release for “sizzingly angry” feelings.
The striking cover is a fitting invitation to what lies inside, a lovingly crafted book whose 160 pages contain a biography of sorts, as Wilson tells us much about the great poet, and also an autobiography of sorts, as, in describing their friendship over nearly 30 years, she tells us much about herself.
Neither biography nor autobiography or really even Wilson’s chosen descriptive, “remembrance,” fully captures the essence of this rich book. In her prologue, Wilson calls the book her “story of a friendship” as well as her “story of a poet,” and that is what makes “When I Go Back to My Home Country” so movingly a work of the heart.
This book about a major American poet written by a woman who describes herself as “in my ordinary way … a poet, too” is in itself a poem of sorts. Wilson tells us that over the years she began to lose interest in poetry, turning instead to nonfiction, especially stories about women’s lives. She has done well in that field, giving us such fine books as “The Three Graces of Val-Kill” (UNC Press, 2017).
But her poet’s skills and sensibilities are still very much alive, and they, as well as her honest and careful attention to detail, give this book its power.
Every memory, every story, every reflection — every word, really — is well chosen, spare and strong. Wilson does not belabor points or offer unnecessary explanations or opinions. Instead, she obviously chooses each detail or anecdote with great care and then lets it speak for itself.
Nor does she gloss over the inevitable tensions and differences that are bound to be part of an enduring friendship between two intelligent, sensitive and strong-willed people. Wilson frankly relates instances when Ammons acted rudely or in anger. She also describes some of her own blunders.
Wilson tells us in the prologue that she won’t attempt to critique Ammons’ poetry; in fact, she says, she finds “many of his long poems incomprehensible and sometimes boring.” But into these reminiscences from their years of friendship she carefully weaves poems and excerpts from poems by Ammons, plus a few of her own. Her choice of poems, and her deft way of putting them into context, could serve as a useful introduction to Ammons’ works.
She also includes apt photographs from Ammons’ early life as a farm boy near Whiteville, as well as from the many years when the two writers and their families spent time together.
After serving in the Navy in World War II, Ammons used the GI Bill to study at Wake Forest back when it was still a college in Wake County, and it was the Wake Forest connection that brought Ammons and Wilson together. She is married to Edwin Wilson, beloved English professor emeritus and provost emeritus at Wake Forest, whom she met when she was a graduate student.
Ed Wilson, who had taught Ammons freshman English years earlier, managed to persuade the now famous poet and professor to come to the new campus in Winston-Salem in 1972 to receive an honorary degree. Then, to nearly everyone’s surprise, he also persuaded Ammons to bring his family and spend his sabbatical from Cornell University at Wake Forest in 1974-75. The year was a way for Ammons to renew his ties with his North Carolina “home country.” It also proved to be a way for the friendship between the two poets and their families to deepen.
Wilson brings this history very much alive, all the way to Ammons’ death in 2001.
This deceptively slim volume also includes a useful timeline of Ammons’ life, an index and a list of Wilson’s extensive sources.
