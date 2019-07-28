Sara Lennox isn’t her real name. She’s in witness protection because she’s going to testify against someone to keep from going to prison herself.
She and her handlers settle on a beach community far from her home state as a good place where to hide while waiting for the court date. People come and go, strangers are everywhere, and permanent residents guard their privacy.
Carla Buckley, who lives in Chapel Hill, sets her latest psychological thriller on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
Sara settles into a cheap room in a shabby apartment complex within walking distance of the ocean. She can glimpse the ocean over the roofs of houses when she’s on her fourth-floor balcony.
Sara gets a job cleaning houses at the beach and tries not to attract attention. And all the while she’s planning her getaway.
In spite of herself, Sara becomes aware of the family next door, a husband and wife with a 12-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son. Obviously, things aren’t right with the children. Cassie, always dressed in black, seems to be headed straight for trouble, and Boon, always cuddling and talking to a bedraggled stuffed dog, is starved for attention. Sara hears enough to realize something bad has happened in that family, and they aren’t recovering well.
And then the mother is gone. School is out for the year, and often, the dad is at work or otherwise not around. A social worker shows up from time to time. Sara can’t help but notice, and she can’t help but remember her own troubled childhood.
A hurricane bearing down on the Outer Banks is a catalyst for several things that have been brewing. Secrets are about to come out, and they aren’t going to be good ones.
As she’s about to flee the Outer Banks before the storm hits — without telling anyone where she’s going — Sara realizes Cassie and Boon are alone and makes a snap decision to take them with her.
The suspense and danger mount, and as they do, the shifting points of view begin to reveal more psychological insights into various characters — characters who, with their flaws and impulses, are well drawn and believable.
In the end, “The Liar’s Child” is an interesting and mostly satisfying story about family and relationships, about leaps of faith and letting yourself care about someone.
It’s not completely satisfying, though, for a couple of reasons. One, for any reader who knows the Outer Banks, is that Buckley has the geography wrong for no good reason. Apparently, she wanted a sense of urgency and to make the point that getting on and off the banks can become impossible during a hurricane. That’s true in real life; an author doesn’t need to rearrange things.
Buckley never states which part of the Outer Banks Sara is on, but she does say that the narrow strip of land is accessible only by bridges at the northern and southern ends. (She’s ignoring the ferry system, but ferries don’t run during bad storms, so she’s forgiven.)
But why would she have Sara learn that the two ways to get off the banks are the Wright Memorial and the Bonner Bridge, when the Bonner Bridge (now replaced) spanned Oregon Inlet, connecting two of the banks islands, and was not a way off?
Presumably, Sara lives on the Upper Outer Banks between those two bridges, and her best way to drive to the mainland other than north on the Wright Memorial Bridge would be to take the bridge over to Roanoke Island and then one of the bridges that links that island to the mainland to the west.
This may seem a small point, but when an author writes about a real place and gets it wrong, she risks distracting readers who know the area, taking them out of the world she’s trying to create.
The other problem is the haste with which the story ends. Buckley offers a brief epilogue set several years after the main action, but it answers few of the questions the story raises.
Still, “The Liar’s Child” is a pretty good thriller, a book worth taking to the beach — whichever bridge you take to get there.