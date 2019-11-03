In “Cheater,” one of the early entries in Joseph Mills’ new book of 54 linked short fiction works, a woman remembers how her late husband used to invent “salacious stories” about the people around them in the stands at their children’s Saturday morning soccer games.
Mills, an award-winning poet and professor at the N.C. School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, obviously has done the same sort of people watching and imagining over the many years he’s spent on the sidelines while his two athletic children competed.
These stories, some a page and a half, most no more than three or four pages, are written in prose, but they are almost poetic in their ability to convey a great deal in a few precisely chosen words. (Don’t worry. They aren’t really “salacious,” just creative.)
These stories are also often amusing, sometimes poignant and always brimming with emotional power. Anyone who has ever spent much time at youth sports events will find themselves nodding, smiling and maybe even wincing.
As the blurb on the book jacket says, Mills has put in “years of primary research for this book,” and his imagination and insights have served him well. Other writers give us the soccer mom or dad as stereotype. Mills gives us the soccer mom or dad as a person who, like every other person, has a story that most of us don’t really know. He also, deftly and without belaboring anything, lays bare some of the profound changes and challenges parenthood presents.
This is the perfect book for anyone who’s going to be heading out to the soccer fields any time soon. The stories are linked by their subject matter and setting, but each stands alone, and they are quick, entertaining reads — just the thing to pass the time while waiting for a game to start or a practice to end.
Beware: Once you’ve read “Bleachers,” you may never see the folks around you on the sidelines in quite the same way.
